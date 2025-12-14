The US is pushing for a deal to be in place by Christmas and has held several rounds of talks with both Moscow and Kyiv

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are leading US diplomatic efforts in Berlin for the latest round of talks. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Nichol

A US delegation, headed up by special envoy Steve Witkoff, has arrived in Berlin for another round of talks intended to secure a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Witkoff and Kushner were seen arriving in central Berlin ahead of next week's peace talks. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump has been pushing for a swift end to Russia's war but has grown increasingly exasperated by delays and disagreements. Territorial exchange remains the greatest obstacle to any peace deal. The focus remains on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which is mostly occupied by Russian forces. However security guarantees for Ukraine also remain a key issue. The Ukrainian leader has claimed that the latest talks with European partners and the US have been productive, commenting "The chance is considerable at this moment, and it matters for our every city, for our every Ukrainian community." "We are working to ensure that peace for Ukraine is dignified, and to secure a guarantee - a guarantee, above all - that Russia will not return to Ukraine for a third invasion." he continued to say during a television address over the weekend Russian president Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine withdraw its forces from the part of the Donetsk region still under its control and abandon its bid to join Nato among the key conditions for peace - demands Kyiv has rejected.