Zelenskyy said he was ready for "a substantive conversation" whilst Witkoff and Kushner were negotiating at the Kremlin, with the pair set to travel to Kyiv immanently.

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff, right, and Jared Kushner smile waiting for the talks with President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are hoping for "equally productive meetings" in Ukraine following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow about ending the war, according to US officials.

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The White House says the two US envoys are set to land in Kyiv on Sunday, having "discussed substantive plans for next steps" with Putin in their meeting on Saturday. It will be to the first trip by US President Donald Trump's top negotiators to Ukraine's capital. The contents of their plan are not yet clear, but an announcement is expected in the coming weeks, as efforts to end the war in Ukraine gain momentum. It comes as Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to halt strikes on each other's capitals for three days. Read more: Burnham’s Israel sanctions plan could risk UK national security, shadow foreign secretary warns Read more: Trump says Lindsay Clancy mistrial is a 'horrible tragedy' in first comments since murder case collapsed

President Vladimir Putin, background center left, speaks to Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff, center foreground, back to a camera, and Jared Kushner, right, with Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov, second left, and Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Picture: Alamy

Witkoff and Kushner were negotiating at the Kremlin for around three hours behind closed doors, according to Russian state media. Whilst the discussions were taking place in the Russian capital, Zelenskyy said he was also ready for "a substantive conversation". Although details are still emerging, both sides have given broadly positive comments. Putin adviser Yuri Ushakov described the talks as "constructive, extremely frank" and there was acknowledgment that talks needed to address "the root causes of the conflict". "The talks were not limited to an exchange of views on resolving the Ukrainian crisis - economic issues and potential major, mutually beneficial Russian-American projects were discussed in considerable detail," he added. He said the US envoys would take Putin's sentiments to their talks in Kyiv, and the two sides agreed that Putin and Trump would stay in touch.

As Witkoff and Kushner were negotiating at the Kremlin, Zelenskyy said he was ready for "a substantive conversation". Picture: Alamy