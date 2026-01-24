Trump called the organisation too "China-centric" following their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump has been long set on leaving WHO, issuing an executive order on the US exit on the first day of his second term. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

The United States has officially left the World Health Organisation (WHO) after a year of warnings that their exit could considerably damage US and global public health.

The decision was based on the health agency's management of the COVID-19 pandemic, with President Donald Trump claiming it was too "China-centric" - a statement rejected by WHO leaders. Trump has been adamant on the US exit since the first day of his presidency in 2025, when he issued an executive order that America would quit the UN-based organisation. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO member states composed an international pandemic treaty designed to prepare and deal with future pandemics, with measures including sharing vaccines - a treaty agreed and signed by all WHO member states in April last year, other than the US. Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the withdrawal was a loss for the US and the world.

United States President Donald J Trump has been critical of the organisation, saying they are too "China-centric" after their handling of COVID-19. Picture: Alamy

America's withdrawal has now left WHO without one of its biggest donors, after two years of Washington refusing to pay its fees - a decision which caused considerable financial upset, and huge job losses as consequence. WHO lawyers have suggested that the US is still obliged to pay the estimated at $260m (£193m) to the organisation. Washington says it sees no reason to do so.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr (left) and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) made a joint statement, saying WHO "tarnished and trashed everything that America has done for it". Picture: Alamy