Trump could use a 60-year-old US-UK treaty to veto the Chagos Islands deal

Diego Garcia Base. Picture: Getty

By Scarlett Stokes

Mauritius could prohibit the storage of nuclear weapons at the Diego Garcia military base if the Chagos Islands deal goes ahead.

As a signatory of the Pelindaba treaty, an African nuclear-weapon-free zone treaty, Mauritius could force the US to cease nuclear operations in the region if Sir Keir Starmer's deal to give up the Islands goes ahead. The Government has repeatedly insisted that the nuclear weapons treaty will not interfere with operations at Diego Garcia. But the treaty prohibits the “stockpiling, acquisition, testing, possession, control or stationing of nuclear weapons”. Read more: Chagos deal delayed after Trump blasted giveaway as 'act of great stupidity' Read more: Where are the Chagos Islands and why has Mauritius deal angered Trump?

Lifting the nuclear weapons ban would require the approval of every signatory of the Pelindaba treaty. More than 50 African states are signatories of the agreement, and negotiating with each of them could take many years. Under Keir Starmer’s Chagos Islands deal, the UK is set to cede control of the Chagos archipelago, but maintain control of the joint US-UK military base on the largest island, Diego Garcia, under a 99-year lease. The US has used the region for nuclear operations in the past, conducting B-52 bomber jet exercises. Last year, a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber alighted on Diego Garcia for refuelling, and in 2022 a ballistic missile submarine stopped in port.

USAF B-1 Bombers at the air base on Diego Garcia. Picture: Getty