The hack comes as so-called super PACs and dark money groups spend record sums in the final days of the races

President Trump Holds Midterm Campaign Rallies In Texas. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The US Federal Election Commission's website was targeted by a hacker or hackers disrupting the agency's electronic filings system a week before the November 3 elections.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The hack comes as so-called super PACs and dark money groups spend record sums in the final days of the races, according to Reuters. The elections will determine whether President Donald Trump's Republicans maintain their majorities in Congress for the next two years. In a statement, the FEC said, "At this time, the FEC's electronic filing system is currently offline and our IT staff are actively working to restore service." Read more: Chancellor scraps standing charges on gas bills as he vows to 'back entrepreneurs' in first Budget Read more: ‘Well-known individual’ suing two media outlets to halt publication of claims linked to 'inappropriate sexual activities'

The FEC, which tracks the spending of candidates and political committees, said users could still search the website for past reports. A status message posted by the FEC said its filing system had been down since around 10pm ET on Monday. Around 8pm ET on Tuesday, a new status message said the issue "has been identified and a fix is being implemented." The FEC did not immediately return a message seeking comment and a notice on its website said its filing system remained offline. The FEC does not play a role in administering US elections and the outage should have no effect on voters' ability to cast ballots. The outage does prevent organisations from filing the FEC's 24-hour and 48-hour spending reports, which show how much political groups and others are spending on specific races.

"I've never seen this in 26 years," said Steven Mele, president and CEO at political finance compliance firm MBA Consulting Group. The FEC posted the notice to its website after campaign finance officers could not file mandatory reports late on Monday. "We have a bad actor attempting to breach FEC systems. As a result, we’ve had to temporarily shut down our web facing services," an FEC electronic filings officer said in the email to several campaign compliance firms that night. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI both referred questions to the FEC. The midterms are now the most expensive US election in history with roughly $11.21 billion spent on advertising and future reservations so far, according to political ad tracker AdImpact. They have surpassed the previous record set in the 2024 elections when $11.2 billion was spent on all races, including $3.2 billion on the presidential race between Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris, AdImpact said.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One on October 28, 2026. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty