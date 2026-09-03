US feminist activist Gloria Steinem dies aged 92
The magazine editor was known as one of the trailblazers behind America’s feminist movement in 1970s.
American journalist and feminist activist Gloria Steinem has died “peacefully” aged 92.
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Steinem died on Wednesday at her home in New York City “surrounded by some of the many who loved her”, a statement shared on her Instagram account said.
Known as one of the trailblazers behind America’s feminist movement, she advocated and campaigned for a number of issues including equal pay rights and the legalisation of abortions.
The post, which featured a photograph of Steinem, said: “Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end.
“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard.
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"Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves.
"Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humour.”
Steinem was one of the leading voices campaigning for women's reproductive rights in the 1970s - and was often seen at universities, community centres, rallies and marches making speeches.
She hailed the US Supreme Court's 1973 ruling in the case of Roe v Wade as a victory after it granted women the constitutional right to abortion.
US President Donald Trump previously took credit for overturning the landmark ruling nearly half a century later - after he selected some of the Supreme Court judges who voted to reverse the decision.
Steinem also co-founded Ms Magazine, one of the earliest feminist publications in the US, and set up several non-profit groups including the Women's Media Center and Voters for Choice.
She received multiple high profile awards for her work, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the US' top civilian honour.