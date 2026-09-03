Steinem died on Wednesday at her home in New York City “surrounded by some of the many who loved her”, a statement shared on her Instagram account said.

Known as one of the trailblazers behind America’s feminist movement, she advocated and campaigned for a number of issues including equal pay rights and the legalisation of abortions.

The post, which featured a photograph of Steinem, said: “Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end.

“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard.

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