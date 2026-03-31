The US is "figuring out exactly who's in charge" in Iran, the White House has said. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The US is "figuring out exactly who's in charge" of Iran despite Donald Trump's insistence that peace talks are progressing well, the White House has said.

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Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told reporters Tehran's leadership had been "very fragmented" by the conflict. Key figures from the Islamic Republic's ruling regime have been killed, including the country's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Earlier on US TV, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were "some fractures going on there (in Iran) internally". And while there were individuals "saying some of the right things privately", according to Mr Rubio, they would have to "see if these people end up being the ones in charge, seeing if they're the ones that have the power to deliver". On Monday, President Trump threatened the destruction of Iran's energy sites and possibly its water desalination plants unless Tehran agrees to a ceasefire and ensures the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route is "open for business".

Earlier on US TV, secretary of state Marco Rubio said there were "some fractures going on there (in Iran) internally". Picture: Getty

At the same time, it is building up US combat forces in the region and raising the prospect of military action to seize Iran's Kharg Island, a crucial facility for oil exports. Mr Trump also indicated headway had been achieved with a "more reasonable" Iranian regime to end the war triggered by the US-Israeli strikes. However, Iran has denied any direct talks. The president wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'open for business', we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric generating plants, oil wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinisation plants!), which we have purposefully not yet 'touched'." Pressed over who Washington was in negotiations with, Ms Leavitt said: "As secretary Rubio said today, the leadership is very fragmented. "We have really neutered their intercommunication systems, and that's part of this process of diplomacy to continue figuring out exactly who's in charge.

The US president has threatened the destruction of Iran's energy sites and possibly its water desalination plants unless Tehran agrees to a ceasefire. Picture: Getty