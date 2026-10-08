The firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people in Texas in 2009, will be livestreamed online in an unprecedented move by the US Army, reports claim. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people in Texas in 2009, will be livestreamed online in an unprecedented move by the US Army, reports claim.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist who says he was retaliating for US wars in the Muslim world, is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945, shortly after the end of World War Two, experts say. President Trump ordered the use of a firing squad for the gunman last week at the behest of defence secretary Pete Hegseth. Parnell noted that Hasan shouted "Allahu Akbar" — God is greatest in Arabic — during the attack, which killed 12 unarmed active-duty soldiers and a retired serviceman, and wounded 32 others. Acting US Army Secretary Adam Telle said on X on Tuesday that the execution by firing squad will take place on December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas.

President Trump ordered the use of a firing squad for the gunman last week at the behest of defence secretary Pete Hegseth (pictured). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Death by firing squad was one of several forms of capital punishment the Trump administration recently added to permissible forms of execution for the gravest of federal crimes, along with electrocution and gas asphyxiation. The number of federal execution options was expanded in part because of increasing difficulties in obtaining drugs for lethal injections, which have also proved challenging to carry out for other reasons at times. The issue of the death penalty in the US has shot into the headlines recently - after the botched lethal injection of convicted killer Christa Pike in Tennessee last week. Her lawyers said on Tuesday she regained consciousness. "Her prognosis remains unclear, but at a minimum we expect a long recovery," the lawyers said on Tuesday. Pike's lawyers had previously urged the Tennessee Department of Correction to consider an alternative to lethal injection, such as hanging or firing squad, in anticipation of the trouble executioners faced in establishing a sound intravenous line. A military jury sentenced Hasan to death in August 2013, after finding him guilty of 45 counts of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder for opening fire with a laser-sighted handgun in a medical facility at the sprawling central Texas military base. The shooting came weeks before Hasan, now 56, was scheduled to be deployed to Afghanistan. He was left partially paralysed and confined to a wheelchair from being shot by police during his arrest. In a statement responding to Trump's decision, the group Death Penalty Action, which opposes capital punishment, said: "There is nothing Donald Trump loves more than the power to kill." Military executions are rare, and under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, a death sentence imposed by court-martial may not be carried out "until approved by the president."

The issue of the death penalty in the US has shot into the headlines recently - after the botched lethal injection of convicted killer Christa Pike in Tennessee last week. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy