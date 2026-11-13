Simon Marks shares his account of hearing the news from his flight to Houston, Texas, as all flights to the US are grounded.

Simon Marks speaks of chaos in the skies. Picture: Reuters/LBC

By Flaminia Luck

LBC's US correspondent Simon Marks was on board a plane to Houston when news came in that all flights in the US were to ground.

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All airline flights in the United States have been grounded until further notice after the Federal Aviation Administration cited “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety”. A communications issue affecting multiple air traffic control centres is being blamed. So far, there is no indication that this is an attack against the US. Reporting from the skies over the Lone Star State, he said: It's estimated that there are more than 3,000 flights currently in the skies, either above America or heading to America. "All of them will be allowed to land at their destinations, but all other flights are being grounded until further notice, with some reports indicating that air traffic control radio systems are down across large parts of the nation. "This is the first time a full ground stop has been ordered by the government since the attacks of 9/11, and on this plane at least, passengers are slowly learning that our landing here could be interesting.

Picture: Reuters

He went on: "The pilot aboard this plane told passengers that a communications outage began in Kansas, spread to Chicago, and is now affecting other air traffic control centres across America. "That is consistent with the FAA citing a rolling frequency outage as being responsible. "It's left air traffic controllers unable to communicate by radio with thousands of planes currently in the air above the United States like this one. "We've been told we will land as planned, but there are reports that other planes are being ordered to circle around in the skies while the FAA in Washington tries to fix the issue. "The situation is obviously somewhat unnerving for thousands of people currently in the air and could lead to days of travel disruption here even after it's fixed."

Picture: Reuters

British Airways has cancelled a flight to New York which had been due to take off from London Heathrow at 10.30pm on Friday. A spokesman for Manchester Airport confirmed three US-bound flights scheduled to leave on Saturday morning – all operated by Virgin Atlantic – are likely to be affected if the issue is not resolved soon. A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the ground stop order issued by the Federal Aviation Administration for all US airports. “We’re closely monitoring the situation and assessing any impact to our flights. We advise any customers due to travel to check their flight status at virginatlantic.com.”

Picture: Reuters