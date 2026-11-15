US floated idea of Ukraine ceding Donbas in exchange for NATO membership, according to Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian president said Washington raised the proposal following peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said US negotiators have floated the possibility of Ukraine withdrawing its troops from parts of the Donbas in exchange for NATO membership.
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Zelenskyy said Washington had raised the proposal following the latest round of peace negotiations with Russia in Abu Dhabi.
Reflecting on the suggestion, Zelenskyy said: "That is why I believe NATO is back on the agenda. But you have also heard (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's signals, and this is an extremely difficult conversation."
"This is dangerous because, in my view, it is precisely things like this that lead to wars or escalations."
Russia currently occupies around a fifth of Ukraine, including most of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas.
Putin has insisted Moscow will not agree to a ceasefire unless Ukraine gives up control of the remaining parts of the Donbas not yet captured by Russian forces.
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The Russian president has previously described Ukraine joining NATO as unacceptable, citing the prospect of its membership as one of the justifications for launching Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.
Zelenskyy reiterated that Kyiv was not prepared to surrender its territory, but said he would be willing to put the question to a national referendum if Ukraine were offered a comprehensive package of support.
The package would include financial assistance, security guarantees and measures to strengthen Ukraine's military.
“If the American side confirms precisely this to us, together with other NATO partners, then I will ask our Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept it or not?” Zelensky said.
Discussing this week's negotiations, Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner said on social media that both Russia and Ukraine were taking "maximalist positions”.
However, Kushner added that “Serious and constructive work continues among those of us committed to finding solutions”.
Zelenskyy also rejected the possibility of Ukraine committing to neutrality, saying such a move would require changes to the country's constitution.
“If Putin expects Ukraine’s neutrality to be enshrined, that’s not going to happen,” he said. “We’re not in NATO right now anyway.”