Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said US negotiators have floated the possibility of Ukraine withdrawing its troops from parts of the Donbas in exchange for NATO membership.

Zelenskyy said Washington had raised the proposal following the latest round of peace negotiations with Russia in Abu Dhabi.

Reflecting on the suggestion, Zelenskyy said: "That is why I believe NATO is back on the agenda. But you have also heard (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's signals, and this is an extremely difficult conversation."

"This is dangerous because, in my view, it is precisely things like this that lead to wars or escalations."

Russia currently occupies around a fifth of Ukraine, including most of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas.

Putin has insisted Moscow will not agree to a ceasefire unless Ukraine gives up control of the remaining parts of the Donbas not yet captured by Russian forces.

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