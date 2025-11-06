As the federal shutdown enters a record 37th day, around 37,000 troops stationed in the country have been told there is uncertainty over this month's wages

By Frankie Elliott

US soldiers in Germany have been given food bank advice as their November pay may not arrive because of the government shutdown.

As the federal shutdown enters a record 37th day, around 37,000 troops stationed in the country have been told there is uncertainty over this month's wages. The Pentagon told soldiers they would be paid at the start of November, but did not have the funds to stretch to fund mid-month pay packets. Read more: Trump slammed for hosting Great Gatsby-themed party hours before millions of Americans lose food benefits Read more: US government shutdown begins after last-ditch Senate vote fails

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has warned US troops may not receive mid-month wages despite last-minute funding for October. Picture: Getty

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News: "I think we'll be able to pay them beginning in November, but by November 15 our troops and service members who are willing to risk their lives aren't going to be able to get paid." Soldiers have been directed to emergency social benefits, loans, and food sharing organisations including Tafel Deutschland - the umbrella organisation of more than 970 food banks in the country. This information was shared via the US Army website, with some of it later removed from the page by the military garrison in Bavaria. It comes as the US federal government shutdown officially became the longest in history on Wednesday. Because of the lack of funding, airports have been plunged into chaos due to air traffic control shortages, leading at least 3.2 million travellers affected by the tens of thousands of slight delays. More than 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents have been forced to work without pay. As a result, transportation secretary Sean Duffy announced he was ordering a 10 per cent cut in flights at 40 major US airports from Friday. The 40 sites affected by the cuts were not named by the government, but the country's busiest airports - including those serving New York City, Washington DC and Chicago - are expected to be hit.