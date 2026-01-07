The tanker managed to evade Donald Trump’s Venezuela blockade and is believed to be sailing between Scotland and Iceland in a bid to flee to Moscow

Photos from Russian state media show a helicopter alongside the Marinera. Picture: Russia Today

By Rebecca Henrys

US forces are attempting to board a sanctioned oil tanker in the Atlantic.

Russian state media is reporting that the US military is attempting to board the Marinera with dramatic photos showing a helicopter hovering beside it. The tanker, now sailing under the Russian flag, was last believed to be operating between Scotland and Iceland. It is not currently carrying oil but has a long history of transporting sanctioned Venezuelan crude and has been under sustained US surveillance for weeks. It was revealed earlier today that Russia has deployed naval surface vessels and submarines into the North Atlantic to protect the Marinera.

The operation to board and seize the Russian flagged vessel Bella 1, also known as Marinera, is now underway - Reuters reports.



Marine tracking data shows that the vessel has recently switched course to head south. Flight logs also indicate that a Boeing Poseidon MRA1 has left RAF Lossiemouth and several US Air Force Pilatus U-28A Draco have left Wick with a destination of Reykjavik. US officials told the Reuters news agency that the operation is being carried out by the Coast Guard and US military.

The Marinera is not currently carrying oil but has a long history of transporting sanctioned Venezuelan crude and has been under sustained US surveillance for weeks. Picture: Reuters

The Marinera is not currently carrying oil but has a long history of transporting sanctioned Venezuelan crude and has been under sustained US surveillance for weeks. As LBC reported yesterday, American officials have confirmed US forces are preparing to board the vessel and would prefer to seize it rather than sink it. The tanker's sudden Russian naval escort appears designed to deter that move. The ship was formerly known as Bella 1. The owner of the Marinera was previously sanctioned in 2024. Louis Marine Shipholding Enterprises SA, a Turkey-based company, was accused of having links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) by the Biden administration. A public notice issued by US officials said the company had moved goods on behalf of the Quds Force, the IRGC's overseas operations arm. The division supports armed groups allied with Iran around the Middle East, including the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to MarineTraffic, the Marinera is the only vessel owned by Louis Marine Shipholding, which matches the address of the company on the sanctions list. Last month, the US Coast Guard attempted to board it in the Caribbean under a warrant linked to sanctions breaches and allegations it had shipped Iranian oil. Instead, the vessel abruptly changed course, renamed itself, reflagged from Guyana to Russia and headed north across the Atlantic. Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela in December, a policy Caracas condemned as "theft". In the run-up to the US operation that captured former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro over the weekend, Trump repeatedly accused Venezuela of using maritime routes to traffic drugs into the United States.