US forces hit Iranian rocket launchers in first attack in weeks
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the attack killed and wounded several soldiers
US forces have struck two Iranian rocket launchers in the Strait of Hormuz - as Iran vowed the action would be met with a "punishment".
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A US official said on Sunday: "I can confirm that earlier today US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island.
"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz."
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the attack killed and wounded several soldiers and citizens and would be met with a "response and punishment" from Tehran, Iranian state media reported.
US President Donald Trump said last week that all mines had been detonated or removed from the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran has been told that any ship or boat placing new mines will be destroyed.
The last known US strikes on Iran were in late July as the war has reached a stalemate in recent weeks with Washington threatening to impose costly sanctions on countries that support Iran.
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The Us and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.
US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.
Eighteen US service members have been killed in the conflict.
The war has led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which before the conflict used to see a transit of about a fifth of the world's oil barrels consumed.
A peace deal agreed in June declared an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts", but quickly unravelled, with US President Donald Trump saying it was "over" on July 7 and Iran's foreign ministry declaring it "suspended" a week later.
The US accuses Iran of failing to honour an agreement under the deal to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route.
Tehran says Washington has reneged on its commitments, including lifting a blockade of Iranian ports and releasing frozen Iranian assets.