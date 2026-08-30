US forces have struck two Iranian rocket launchers in the Strait of Hormuz - as Iran vowed the action would be met with a "punishment".

A US official said on Sunday: "I can confirm that earlier today US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the attack killed and wounded several soldiers and citizens and would be met with a "response and punishment" from Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

US President Donald Trump ​said last week that all mines ‌had been detonated or removed from the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran has been told that any ship ​or boat placing new mines will be ​destroyed.

The last known US strikes on Iran were in late July as the war has reached a stalemate in recent weeks with Washington threatening to impose costly sanctions on countries that support Iran.

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