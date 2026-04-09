US forces to stay 'in place' around Iran until 'REAL agreement' complied with, says Trump - as he warns military 'looking forward to next conquest'
Trump has said the US military is 'looking forward to its next conquest'.
Donald Trump has warned that the US military will stay in place until the "REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with", and warned the US is "looking forward to its next conquest".
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His warning comes a day after the US and Iran agreed to a provisional two-week ceasefire in the war.
Taking to Truth Social early Thursday morning, Trump wrote: "All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with."
He warned that "if for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the 'Shootin’ Starts'."
Trump said it will be "bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before".
"It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE."
Trump finished his latest post by warning the US military is "loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK".
Read more: Trump rages against Nato for not helping in Iran war after meeting with alliance chief
Read more: 'This is not the end,' Netanyahu says as he insists Iran war not over despite ceasefire deal
Trump had threatened to obliterate Iran’s power plants and bridges if a deal could not be reached to reopen the route to shipping, but less than two hours before his deadline, he said a ceasefire had been agreed.
Iran closed the Strait again on Wednesday night in response to Israeli attacks on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.
The US said the closure was unacceptable, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated Mr Trump’s “expectation and demand” it be reopened.
Sir Keir Starmer said it was still “early days” after the overnight announcement.
He said there was still work to do to ensure “this ceasefire should be not a temporary ceasefire but a permanent ceasefire”.
He added: “On top of that, we have to acknowledge that this war was not our war, but my job is to protect the UK.
“It’s already had an impact on the UK, and it’s very important we get the Strait of Hormuz open. There’s a lot of work to do there.”
The ceasefire announcement triggered a fall in global oil prices and stock markets rallied after weeks of economic turmoil.
The US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s response, including targeting Gulf states and effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, had sent fossil fuel prices soaring around the world.
Petrol and diesel costs for motorists in the UK rose sharply after Mr Trump launched his military action.
The average price of diesel was 190.6p on Wednesday morning, up 34% since February 28 when the US-Israeli campaign began, while average unleaded prices reached 157.7p, up 19%, the RAC said.