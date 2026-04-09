Donald Trump has warned that the US military will stay in place until the "REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with", and warned the US is "looking forward to its next conquest".

His warning comes a day after the US and Iran agreed to a provisional two-week ceasefire in the war.

Taking to Truth Social early Thursday morning, Trump wrote: "All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with."

He warned that "if for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the 'Shootin’ Starts'."

Trump said it will be "bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before".

"It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE."

Trump finished his latest post by warning the US military is "loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK".

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