The latest report confirms concerns around the spiralling costs of the Iran War, which were confirmed to have risen to $29 billion

U.S. Marine Corps F-35 Lightning. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The US has lost or damaged 42 aircraft during the Iran War as the defence costs of the Iran War rose to £25 billion, according to a congressional report.

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Jules W. Hurst, III, Acting Assistant Secretary of War (Comptroller) for the Department of Defense. Picture: Alamy

Four of the aircraft have been identified as F-15E Strike Eagles, an older model with costly replacement parts. A single F-15E Strike Eagle costs approximately $90 to $125 million per unit, according to Air Force estimates. Three were downed over Kuwait in friendly fire, while the fourth was downed over Iran as U.S. and Israeli authorities rushed to retrieve pilots and crew unharmed. The military also faced the loss of one F-35A Lightning II, which is thought to cost around $82.5 million, as well as an A-10 Thunderbolt II (known as the "Warthog") worth approximately $13.4 million, and seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft, each estimated to cost between $65 million and $79 million.

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 122, positions for launch on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer. Picture: Alamy