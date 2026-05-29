US government seeking to release a $250 note with Trump's face on it
The President's allies in Congress have introduced legislation to exempt Mr Trump from a federal law banning living people from appearing on currency notes
The US government is seeking approval to print Donald Trump's face on a new currency note marking the country's 250th anniversary.
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Federal law bans the image of living people from appearing on currency notes, but the President's allies in Congress have introduced legislation to make an exception for Mr Trump.
When asked about the new bill during a White House briefing on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he did not "think there's anything untoward" about the plans and added it was "all in the hands" of Congress.
Creating a $250 bill would depart from another federal law which sets out which denominations can be created. That legislation doesn't include $250.
The largest bill in circulation today is the $100 bill featuring Benjamin Franklin, one of the US founding fathers.
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US Democrat Mark Warner, who sits on the Senate's Committee on Banking, said the President's aspirations were "completely detached" from the issues affecting American families.
"As Americans struggle with the rising cost of gas, groceries, housing, and health care, President Trump's priorities for taxpayer dollars are completely detached from the challenges families face every day," Mr Warner said.
"If this White House put even half as much energy into working to lower costs as it does into stoking the president's ego, American families wouldn't need that new $250 bill just to fill up their gas tanks."
No artistic concepts of the note have been published yet, however, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP), which develops and produces US currency, has requested the designs.
It is unknown if the notes could be printed in time for the anniversary on July 4.
Notes typically take years to develop and the designs are held in secret until six to eight months ahead of time to avoid counterfeiting attempts and creating confusion.
The legislation was introduced last year by US House Representative Joe Wilson and would require approval from both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
It is the latest attempt by President Trump to print his likeness onto public buildings and US symbols.
His image will appear on US passports, while the Kennedy Center has been renamed to include Trump's name.
The Air Force One presidential jet is also being repainted in Trump's favoured colours.