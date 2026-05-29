The US government is seeking approval to print Donald Trump's face on a new currency note marking the country's 250th anniversary.

Federal law bans the image of living people from appearing on currency notes, but the President's allies in Congress have introduced legislation to make an exception for Mr Trump.

When asked about the new bill during a White House briefing on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he did not "think there's anything untoward" about the plans and added it was "all in the hands" of Congress.

Creating a $250 bill would depart from another federal law which sets out which denominations can be created. That legislation doesn't include $250.

The largest bill in circulation today is the $100 bill featuring Benjamin Franklin, one of the US founding fathers.

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