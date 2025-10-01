The dome of the US Capitol is seen at dusk in Washington, DC. Picture: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The US Government is on the brink of its first shutdown in almost seven years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The White House Office of Management and Budget has issued a statement saying that agencies should prepare for "an orderly shutdown" after senators failed to reach a compromise over healthcare funding. The Senate voted against a proposal from Democrats, followed by a Republican bill that fell just five votes short of the threshold needed to avoid a shutdown. The Government is set to shut down at midnight - about 5am UK time - and could last days or weeks. Read more: The United States must 'prepare for war' Pete Hegseth tells meeting of top military officials Read more: Donald Trump warns US will impose 100% tariff on 'all and any' films made outside America

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Republican of South Dakota speaks at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Picture: ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

"Affected agencies should now execute their plans for an orderly shutdown," said the statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget. "It is unclear how long Democrats will maintain their untenable posture, making the duration of the shutdown difficult to predict. Regardless, employees should report to work for their next regularly scheduled tour of duty to undertake orderly shutdown activities." Government workers deemed not essential for protecting people or property face furlough or being laid off when the shutdown begins. The Democrats' bill sought to permanently extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that expire at the end of the year, as well as undo Medicaid cuts implemented via the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' earlier this year.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images