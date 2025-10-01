US government on course to shutdown
The US Government is on the brink of its first shutdown in almost seven years.
The White House Office of Management and Budget has issued a statement saying that agencies should prepare for "an orderly shutdown" after senators failed to reach a compromise over healthcare funding.
The Senate voted against a proposal from Democrats, followed by a Republican bill that fell just five votes short of the threshold needed to avoid a shutdown.
The Government is set to shut down at midnight - about 5am UK time - and could last days or weeks.
"Affected agencies should now execute their plans for an orderly shutdown," said the statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget.
"It is unclear how long Democrats will maintain their untenable posture, making the duration of the shutdown difficult to predict. Regardless, employees should report to work for their next regularly scheduled tour of duty to undertake orderly shutdown activities."
Government workers deemed not essential for protecting people or property face furlough or being laid off when the shutdown begins.
The Democrats' bill sought to permanently extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that expire at the end of the year, as well as undo Medicaid cuts implemented via the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' earlier this year.
Republicans need at least seven Democrats to break ranks and vote in favour of their spending bill.
Republican Leader John Thune expressed his disappointment that the Republican bill failed to pass, but he believes a deal can be reached.
Senator John Fetterman (Pennsylvania) and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada) were the only Democrats to vote for the Republican-drafted measure
"Democrats may have chosen to shut down the government tonight, but we can reopen it tomorrow," he said.
"All it takes is a handful of Democrats to join Republicans to pass the clean, nonpartisan funding bill that's in front of us.
"And I hope, I really hope, that some of them will join us to reopen the government resume bipartisan appropriations work, and get back to the business of the American people."
Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader, said the Republicans' funding bill "does absolutely nothing to solve the biggest health care crisis in America".
The last government shutdown took place during President Donald Trump's previous term - from December 2018 to January 2019.
It occurred when Mr Trump was asking for money for his US-Mexico border wall and it lasted 35 days, making it the longest shutdown ever recorded.