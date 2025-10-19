Tensions are rising in Palestine amid fears Mr Trump’s ceasefire could collapse in the coming days

Palestinians carry water-filled canisters between collapsed houses as Palestinians, including children, fill bottles with water from water tanks brought in by trucks. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The US has claimed Hamas is planning to violate its ceasefire agreement with an attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taking to X, the State Department said any attack "would constitute a direct and grave violation" of the agreement forged by Donald Trump to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas. The post did not include any details about the attack. "Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," the State Department said. Read more: Two hostage bodies returned to Israel from Gaza as Red Cross convoy crosses border Read more: Israeli forces shoot dead ten-year-old Palestinian boy

The president previously warned on social media that "if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them". He later clarified he will not send US troops into Gaza after the threat against Hamas. "It's not going to be us," he told reporters. "We won't have to. There are people very close, very nearby, that will go in and they'll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices." It comes as Israel confirmed the identity of one of the two dead hostages handed back by Hamas on Saturday.

Ronen Tommy Engel. Picture: Bring Them Home Now