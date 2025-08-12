US 'hitwoman' in a niqab disguise guilty of botched revenge plot murder bid
A would-be hitwoman who wore a niqab as she tried to kill a shopkeeper as part of a violent feud has been found guilty.
Listen to this article
Aimee Betro, 45, from Wisconsin, was recruited by Mohammed Aslam and his son Mohammed Nabil Nazir who were seeking revenge on Aslat Muhamad as part of an ongoing feud.
She flew to Britain and tried to kill Mahumad with a self-loading pistol. She staked out his home and tried to kill Aslat’s son Sikander Ali - but the gun jammed and he escaped by car.
Undeterred, she returned later that night and fired three shots at the family home before flying back to the US on September 9.
Betro was found guilty today at Birmingham Crown Court of conspiracy to murder, possessing a self-loading pistol with intent to cause fear of violence, and a charge of illegally importing ammunition.
Jurors deliberated for almost 21 hours before convicting Betro.
Betro, wearing a purple T-shirt and with her hair in space buns, showed no obvious reaction and stared towards the jury bench as the verdicts were returned.
She was found guilty by majority 11-verdicts on the conspiracy to murder and firearm charges, and by a unanimous verdict on the ammunition charge.
Betro, who is originally from West Allis in Wisconsin but spent several years in Armenia before her arrest in January this year, will be sentenced on Thursday August 21.
Defence barrister Paul Lewis KC said he was not asking for pre-sentence reports as they would not assist the court.
Judge Simon Drew KC told the court: "I suspect Miss Betro would like to know the outcome of this case and there is nothing worse than sitting waiting."
Betro also showed no emotion as she was remanded in custody and led away to the cells.
Specialist Prosecutor Hannah Sidaway, from the Crown Prosecution Service in the West Midlands, said: "Only Betro knows what truly motivated her or what she sought to gain from becoming embroiled in a crime that meant she travelled hundreds of miles from Wisconsin to Birmingham to execute an attack on a man she did not know."
John Sheehan, head of the CPS Extradition unit, said: "This was a complex investigation and extradition process which required bringing together multiple agencies including the National Crime Agency and Armenian Courts.
"We worked together to make sure we had a watertight prima facie case in order to lawfully arrest Aimee Betro in a foreign country without her becoming aware and potentially fleeing again.
"I hope these convictions send a clear message that we will actively work with our criminal justice partners domestically and internationally to pursue criminals who attempt to evade justice, and make sure that they are brought to a courtroom to be held accountable for their actions."