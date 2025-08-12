Aimee Betro was found guilty of travelling to the UK as a hired killer and trying to shoot someone dead outside his home. Picture: Police

By Asher McShane

A would-be hitwoman who wore a niqab as she tried to kill a shopkeeper as part of a violent feud has been found guilty.

Aimee Betro, 45, from Wisconsin, was recruited by Mohammed Aslam and his son Mohammed Nabil Nazir who were seeking revenge on Aslat Muhamad as part of an ongoing feud. She flew to Britain and tried to kill Mahumad with a self-loading pistol. She staked out his home and tried to kill Aslat’s son Sikander Ali - but the gun jammed and he escaped by car. Undeterred, she returned later that night and fired three shots at the family home before flying back to the US on September 9. Betro was found guilty today at Birmingham Crown Court of conspiracy to murder, possessing a self-loading pistol with intent to cause fear of violence, and a charge of illegally importing ammunition. Jurors deliberated for almost 21 hours before convicting Betro.

Betro in her police mugshot, released after she was found guilty of conspiracy to murder. Picture: West Midlands Police

Betro, wearing a purple T-shirt and with her hair in space buns, showed no obvious reaction and stared towards the jury bench as the verdicts were returned. She was found guilty by majority 11-verdicts on the conspiracy to murder and firearm charges, and by a unanimous verdict on the ammunition charge.