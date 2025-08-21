Aimee Betro was found guilty of travelling to the UK as a hired killer and trying to shoot someone dead outside his home. Picture: Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A would-be hitwoman who wore a niqab as she tried to kill a shopkeeper as part of a violent feud that broke out has been jailed.

US citizen Aimee Betro, 45, has been jailed for 30 years at Birmingham Crown Court for conspiracy to murder following a failed assassination plot in the city in September 2019 after her gun jammed. The US citizen was found guilty of conspiracy to murder, possessing a self-loading pistol and fraudulently evading the prohibition on importing ammunition after a three-week trial which ended last week. Betro, from Wisconsin, was recruited by Mohammed Aslam and his son Mohammed Nabil Nazir who were seeking revenge on Aslat Muhamad as part of an ongoing feud. She flew to Britain and tried to kill Mahumad with a self-loading pistol. She staked out his home and tried to kill Aslat's son Sikander Ali - but the gun jammed and he escaped by car.

Betro in her police mugshot, released after she was found guilty of conspiracy to murder. Picture: West Midlands Police

Undeterred, she returned later that night and fired three shots at the family home before flying back to the US on September 9. Jurors deliberated for almost 21 hours before convicting Betro. The graphic design and childhood education graduate tried to shoot Sikander Ali at point-blank range outside his home in Measham Grove, Yardley, Birmingham, shortly after 8pm on September 7 2019.

Wearing a white top, black cardigan and her hair in plaits in the dock on Thursday, Betro showed no emotion as Judge Simon Drew KC jailed her for 30 years, with concurrent sentences of six years for possessing a firearm and two years for evading the prohibition. He said: "You went beyond simply reaching an agreement to kill and, in reality, you did intend to kill Mr Ali. It is only a matter of chance that Mr Ali wasn't killed. "You were engaged in a complex, well-planned conspiracy to murder. You were prepared to pull the trigger and did so on two separate occasions." Betro's three-week trial was told she met Nazir online in late 2018 and then communicated with him on Snapchat before flying into the UK on Christmas Day of the same year. She told the court she slept with Nazir at an Airbnb in London before returning to the US in January 2019. During a two-week follow-up visit to Britain in May 2019, Betro told jurors she did not see Nazir at all, instead visiting a friend in Birmingham and staying at "someone's house in the middle of England to take care of their dog". Records show the graphic design and childhood education graduate landed at Manchester Airport on a flight from Atlanta on August 22 2019, two weeks before the attempted killing of Mr Ali. Betro was caught on CCTV at and near the scene of the failed attempt to shoot Mr Ali, who was able to flee in his car after the gun jammed. The would-be killer, who had waited in a Mercedes car for around 45 minutes for Mr Ali to arrive, then used a "burner" phone to send Mr Ali's father messages reading "Where are you hiding?" and "stop playing hide and seek, you are lucky it jammed". Security camera footage also captured her return to the scene hours later, when she aimed three shots through two front upstairs windows at Mr Ali's family home. The damaged Mercedes was later found dumped, leading to the discovery of a black glove with Betro's DNA on it.

The graphic design and childhood education graduate tried to shoot Sikander Ali at point-blank range outside his home in Measham Grove, Yardley, Birmingham, shortly after 8pm on September 7 2019. Picture: Alamy