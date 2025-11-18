The Bill comes after several Republicans broke with their party to sign a discharge petition demanding the files be released

The US House of Representatives has voted to release all files related to the convicted late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett and Chay Quinn

The US House of Representatives has voted to release all files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The House voted 427-1 on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Republican Clay Higgins was the lone vote against the motion with five abstentions. While the measure has passed, it now needs to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate. Despite the bill passing, it has been reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune has been asked by House Speaker Mike Johnson to rewrite the legislation in the upper house. Should amendments be brought forward, the changes would see the bill have to return to the House and delaying the Bill. Even if it does pass in the Senate, it remains unclear when the files could be released despite President Trump indicating he would sign it as it is written. Read More: Donald Trump shouts 'quiet piggy' at female reporter during Epstein questioning on Air Force One Read More: Donald Trump defends Saudi Crown Prince over Khashoggi killing, claiming MBS 'knew nothing'

Earlier, survivors of Epstein spoke at a news conference at the US Capitol. . Picture: Getty

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene hit out at former ally President Trump and repeated her call for all Epstein files to be released. Picture: Alamy

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer previously indicated he will push Republicans to move "immediately" on the Epstein bill if it passes through the House of Representatives. "The American people have waited long enough and they want to see what's in it," he said. Earlier, survivors of Epstein spoke at a news conference at the US Capitol. Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene hit out at former ally President Trump and repeated her call for all Epstein files to be released. Speaking before the vote, the firebrand Congresswoman wrote on X: "Today’s vote to finally force the release of the Epstein files is a major victory for the survivors who’ve waited decades for the truth. "I stood with them this morning, the survivors who told the FBI, told law enforcement, begged for help, and were ignored. "This vote should’ve been easy. Instead, the original four — Massie, Mace, Boebert, and myself — had to fight through months of intimidation just to get the discharge petition to 218 signatures. "Americans are done being lied to. These survivors deserve full transparency. Every document, every truth, every name. And if those names reach me, I will read them on the House floor."

Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Getty

This image from House Television shows the final vote in the House to pass a bill to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at the u.S. Capitol in Washington. Picture: Alamy