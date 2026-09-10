"Theft, lies, cover-up," Taylor Stout, a trial attorney from the US Department of Justice, said in the government's opening statement

A U.S. prosecutor described China's Huawei as a criminal enterprise that stole from American companies to build its telecommunications empire, as the trial against the tech giant kicked off in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A US prosecutor described China's Huawei as a criminal enterprise that stole from American companies to build its telecommunications empire, as the trial against the tech giant kicked off in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday.

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"Theft, lies, cover-up," Taylor Stout, a trial attorney from the US Department of Justice, said in the government's opening statement. "For 20 years, that's how Huawei, a massive Chinese telecommunications company, victimised American companies and abused the American financial system, all in an effort to dominate the telecommunications industry around the world." Huawei conspired to steal trade secrets from five US companies, including operating system source code for internet routers from Cisco Systems and a robotic arm to test phones from T-Mobile, to gain an unfair competitive advantage and grow its business, the prosecutor told jurors.

Huawei conspired to steal trade secrets from five U.S. companies, the prosecutor told jurors. Picture: Alamy

"We'll hear from people who caught Huawei red-handed trying to steal American tech," Stout said, adding that there was video of an employee stealing the robotic arm. The defence painted a very different picture of the company and its success in court. "It's about competition, not conspiracy. Innovation, not theft. Ordinary business dealings, not criminal conduct," Brian Heberlig, one of a team of lawyers representing Huawei, said in his opening. "Huawei earned its success ... There was no blueprint for crime." Huawei is known for its telecommunications equipment, mobile phones and, in recent years, AI chips. It does business globally but its networking gear is restricted in the US and suppliers are banned from exporting US goods and technology to the company without approval from the Department of Commerce.

A consumer experiences Huawei Pura X View smartphone at a Huawei store on September 9, 2026. Picture: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

On Thursday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said "the Chinese government firmly opposes the US side's suppression and containment of Chinese enterprises" when asked about the case and the American prosecutor's "criminal enterprise" description. China "firmly supports Chinese enterprises in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said at a regular press conference. The case against Huawei began in 2018 with an indictment charging the company and its chief financial officer with bank fraud and sanctions violations for allegedly misrepresenting its business in Iran to get around US sanctions and move millions of dollars through the US financial system. In the ensuing years, it grew into a sprawling indictment that includes racketeering, a pattern of illegal activity conducted by an enterprise to generate profit.

A pedestrian looks at a smartphone while walking past a Huawei retail store. Picture: Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Heberlig, defending Huawei, told jurors that prosecutors will describe routine activities by global tech companies "but will twist those ordinary activities to try to make them look criminal." The government was "cherry-picking isolated events that should not be viewed as evidence of an overarching conspiracy that never existed," he said. He said the incidents involving Cisco and T-Mobile were "actions by individual employees" and that management worked to make things right after learning of them. Another incident in which an employee took unauthorised photos of a Fujitsu networking device at a trade show was a "foolish act" by one employee who was "promptly fired," the defence attorney said.

A customer experiences Huawei Mate XT 2 tri-fold smartphone at a Huawei store on September 7, 2026 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. Picture: Long Wei/VCG via Getty Images