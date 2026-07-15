The blockade came back into force on Tuesday

US forces have turned back commercial vessels attempting to get past the restored naval blockade. Picture: US Central Command

By Georgia Rowe

US forces have turned back commercial vessels attempting to get past the restored naval blockade of Iranian ports as strikes continued, aimed at stopping Tehran’s attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Since restarting the naval blockade against Iranian ports 17 hours ago, U.S. forces have redirected 2 commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade. The U.S. military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance. pic.twitter.com/E00JAlmBua — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 15, 2026

Less than 24 hours after restarting, US central command (Centcom), which oversees military operations in the Middle East, said two vessels had been redirected. It said in a post on X: “The US military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance.” In reply, Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have threatened to block energy trading in the Middle East. It said: “The export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one.” Iran has also continued carrying out missile and drone strikes against US allies in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.