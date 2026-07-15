US forces intercept vessels attempting to break renewed naval blockade of Iran
The blockade came back into force on Tuesday
US forces have turned back commercial vessels attempting to get past the restored naval blockade of Iranian ports as strikes continued, aimed at stopping Tehran’s attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Ongoing clashes over the contested Gulf waterway, which is vital to global energy supplies, have fuelled concerns of a return to a full-blown conflict.
The blockade was lifted last month after an interim ceasefire deal was reached, which was supposed to reopen the channel and pave the way for negotiations over Iran’s nuclear plans.
But talks have stalled amid the escalating violent struggle over the strait, triggered by Iran attacking cargo ships.
The renewed hostilities led US president Donald Trump to declare the truce over and reimpose the blockade, which came back into force on Tuesday.
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Since restarting the naval blockade against Iranian ports 17 hours ago, U.S. forces have redirected 2 commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade. The U.S. military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance. pic.twitter.com/E00JAlmBua— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 15, 2026
Less than 24 hours after restarting, US central command (Centcom), which oversees military operations in the Middle East, said two vessels had been redirected.
It said in a post on X: “The US military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance.”
In reply, Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have threatened to block energy trading in the Middle East.
It said: “The export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one.”
Iran has also continued carrying out missile and drone strikes against US allies in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump warned on Fox News that more strikes would be carried out against Iran and repeated his threat that bridges and power plants could be targeted unless talks resume.
In a message to Tehran, the president said: “You better make a deal, or you’re not going to have anything left.”
US vice president JD Vance, who has previously spoken out against US involvement in foreign conflicts and “forever wars”, has sought to stress the limited scope of the current military action.
He said: “What the president has done very, very capably is said we’re going to use military force in this situation when it’s connected to something we’re trying to achieve so if you shoot at ships, we’re going to shoot at the facilities which you use to shoot at the ships.
“But we’re not just going to do something open-ended, indefinitely. We’re not just going to bomb and bomb and bomb.
“We’re going to try to use our military force as one of the many tools that we have to solve the problem.”
At the same time, mediators are working to try to get the US and Iran back to the negotiating table.
Mr Trump dropped short-lived controversial plans to levy a 20% toll on shipping for safe passage through the strait, after being contacted by allies.
The so-called “reimbursement fee” will be replaced by investment deals, he said.