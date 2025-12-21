The first Venezuelan oil tanker boarded by US forces on 10 December 2025 in footage released by the US Government. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The US has intercepted a third vessel off the coast of Venezuela, officials have said.

It comes just hours after the US seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela as Donald Trump continues to ramp up pressure on the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. It is not clear which vessel was intercepted on Sunday, and the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not give a specific location for the operation. But it comes less than 24 hours after America's Coast Guard were seen boarding an oil tanker in international waters. Read more: US seizes second oil tanker off Venezuela as Trump ramps up blockade

In a pre-dawn action early this morning on Dec. 20, the US Coast Guard with the support of the Department of War apprehended an oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela.



The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund… pic.twitter.com/nSZ4mi6axc — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) December 20, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose department oversees the Coast Guard, shared a video of yesterday's operation on X. In the seven-minute video, US helicopters are seen landing on the deck of a ship with the name Centuries written on the side. "In a pre-dawn action early this morning on Dec 20, the US Coast Guard with the support of the Department of War apprehended an oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela," Noem wrote. "The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narco terrorism in the region."

The seizures link to Donald Trump’s plan to place Venezuela under an embargo, as US forces steadily increase their presence in the region (file picture). Picture: US Southern Command