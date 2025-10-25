Venezuela's President has accused the US of "inventing a new eternal war" after it deployed the world's largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean Sea.

The move marked a significant escalation in Donald Trump’s deadly war on drug cartels, making it the latest attack on international vessels in recent weeks.

Nicolas Maduro made the remarks on state media after it emerged America’s feared USS Gerald R. Ford was making its way to the region following a series of fatal strikes on South American drug boats.

"They promised they would never again get involved in a war, and they are fabricating a war," Mr Maduro said.

It comes after US President Donald Trump accused Mr Maduro of being the leader of a drug gang, an allegation he strongly denies.

The US has launched at least 10 strikes on vessels allegedly belonging to Venezuelan and Colombian cartels since September.

The latest attack, announced on Friday by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, killed six and brought the total death toll since strikes began to 43.

Mr Hegseth has now ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group to deploy in a bid to “bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on Friday.

The move marks a significant escalation amid the US' vast military build-up in the waters off Venezuela.

Read more: US launches fresh strikes on alleged drug traffickers in Caribbean

Read more: Trump insists ceasefire still in place after deadly wave of Israeli strikes