An Iraqi national accused of involvement in multiple attacks against American interests in Europe has been arrested and brought to the US to face six terrorism-related counts.

Prosecutors said the suspect, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, was a senior member of the Iran-backed militia Kata’ib Hezbollah and accused him of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.

Al-Saadi is accused of coordinating or supporting nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the United States, "including his efforts to kill on US soil," said Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York in a statement.

The US government and independent experts say Kata’ib Hezbollah operates at the direction of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The charges come amid heightened US scrutiny of Iran-backed militias accused of targeting American personnel and allies across multiple regions amid the ongoing US and Israeli war against Iran.

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