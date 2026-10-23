US may launch fresh attack on Iran and 'take care of Cuba' afterwards, Trump tells Florida rally
Donald Trump issued the warning on the campaign trail in Florida for the US midterms.
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The US may carry out another military operation against Iran and then "take care of Cuba" once the job is done, Donald Trump has said.
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Speaking at a rally in Florida on Friday, the US President said his country "may do another little Epic Fury" - the name given to the US' first military operation against Iran nearly eight months ago.
Earlier, Trump said the US could end the war quickly but questioned whether Washington should seek a swift conclusion or allow the conflict to gradually wind down.
It comes as a rise in fuel prices weigh on the US midterm elections, with Trump previously accusing Iran of doing "everything they can do" to drive up oil costs.
The President also said at Friday's rally the US will "take care of Cuba" after dealing with Iran and said he would send Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finish the deal.
"We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran ... then we're going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal," he said.
Read more: Trump claims more oil is flowing through Strait of Hormuz than before war as he blames 'evil' Iran for price surge
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Earlier this week, the US and Cuba traded accusations at the United Nations after US diplomats hosted an event featuring Cuban dissidents before next week's annual vote on a resolution calling for an end to the US embargo.
Cuban ambassador to the UN Ernesto Soberon Guzman and other representatives shouted at US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz as he left the event, which focused on allegations of human rights abuses by the Cuban government.
Tensions between the two countries are rising before the vote on the non-binding resolution, which has passed in the UN General Assembly by wide margins each year since 1992. Cuba is also facing pressure from a US oil blockade.
The US has maintained a trade embargo on Cuba for more than 60 years. President Donald Trump's administration has stepped up pressure after using the military in January to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The UN vote can carry political weight, but only the US Congress can lift the Cold War-era embargo.
Cuba has blamed US sanctions for its economic crisis, which has led to shortages of basic goods, infrastructure failures and inflation.