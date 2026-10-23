The US may carry out another military operation against Iran and then "take care of Cuba" once the job is done, Donald Trump has said.

Speaking at a rally in Florida on Friday, the US President said his country "may do another little Epic Fury" - the name given to the US' first military operation against Iran nearly eight months ago.

Earlier, Trump said the US could end the war quickly but questioned whether Washington should seek a swift conclusion or allow the conflict to gradually wind down.

It comes as a rise in fuel prices weigh on the US midterm elections, with Trump previously accusing Iran of doing "everything they can do" to drive up oil costs.

The President also said at Friday's rally the US will "take care of Cuba" after dealing with Iran and said he would send Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finish the deal.

"We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran ... then we're going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal," he said.

Read more: Trump claims more oil is flowing through Strait of Hormuz than before war as he blames 'evil' Iran for price surge

Read more: Trump ordered to give interview under oath in $10bn BBC defamation lawsuit