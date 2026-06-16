The interim agreement would extend a tenuous ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days and reopen the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump looks on during a bilateral meeting with France's President on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Picture: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Doubts swirled around the US-Iran interim deal to end the war in the Middle East as shippers said it could take weeks for confidence to return after any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and fundamental questions remained unanswered.

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President Donald Trump said on Monday that a preliminary agreement to end the conflict had been signed by the US and Iran, although details have yet to be made public and both countries said a permanent truce was yet to be negotiated. The interim agreement would extend a tenuous ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Negotiators would address difficult issues like the future of Iran's nuclear programme during the next phase of talks to be held during the 60-day window. Two other issues that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used to justify the war - ending Iran's support for regional armed proxies and curbing its missile programme - are not thought to be on the agenda for those negotiations. Read more: Police force in Henry Nowak scandal face second watchdog investigation over rapist who attacked three women after being reported Read more: Captain of Russian shadow fleet tanker intercepted in pre-dawn Channel raid to appear in court

Pro-government supporters holding Iranian national flags participate in a nightly rally marking the Muslim holy month of Muharram in downtown Tehran, Iran, on June 15. Picture: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"The deal's all signed," Trump said after he arrived in France for a summit of the G7 group of big economies. He said Vice President JD Vance would attend a formal signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday. Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest level since March 10, shortly after the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, cut off one-fifth of the world's oil trade. But on Tuesday, the price steadied, reflecting a more cautious stance, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 sliding 0.3 per cent to $82.96 a barrel in Asian trading hours. To be sure, the deal is the most significant step yet to resolve the conflict, which has killed at least 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, and upended global energy markets. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on social media Monday that the interim agreement was an "important step" toward stopping the fighting but noted a final deal for a lasting truce "has yet to take shape." Vance told CNN that the signed memorandum was a "very general document." Details would be released over the next two days, US officials said. Vance said it included "a very significant sanctions relief package" for Iran. He later told Fox News that Trump may decide to release the agreement before Friday.

Vice President JD Vance visits the show "Hannity" with host Sean Hannity at Fox News Channel Studios on June 15, 2026. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

US and Iranian officials say it could eventually deliver substantial economic benefits to Iran by lifting sanctions, unfreezing foreign assets and setting up a $300 billion reconstruction fund, paid for by neighbouring Gulf states, which host US military bases. US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iran would have to satisfy US demands never to build a nuclear weapon and cut off support for militias like Hezbollah in Lebanon in order to get those benefits. Iranian officials, who have always denied intending to build a nuclear weapon, say they have given up little by agreeing to resume diplomatic discussions over Iran's uranium enrichment programme that were interrupted by the war. While the latest agreement could lift Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, that only restores the prewar status quo, and shippers say traffic will only restart once they are satisfied they can transit safely. The chief executive of Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T, a shipping giant with a fleet of more than 900 vessels including tankers, told the Financial Times that shipowners would not sail through the Strait of Hormuz until they were confident the US-Iran deal was "material".

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a news conference in Jerusalem on June 15, 2026. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images