Mr Hegseth commented on the tensions a day after Trump threatened "major destruction," should the Tehran dictatorship not give up on acquiring nuclear weapons

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has warned that the Pentagon is prepared to carry out any of Donald Trump's orders on Iran amid a standoff over the Middle Eastern nation's nuclear programme. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has warned that the Pentagon is prepared to carry out any of Donald Trump's orders on Iran amid a standoff over the Middle Eastern nation's nuclear programme.

Trump is said to be reviewing options about possible military action. Picture: Getty

The President called on Iran's ruling Mullahs to come to the table and negotiate a "fair and equitable deal" that would stop it from acquiring nuclear weapons. In response, the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, issued a warning to the US by saying it has its "finger on the trigger" should the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group attack the Middle Eastern nation. Describing the US fleet in the Gulf, Trump said: "Like with Venezuela, it is ready, willing and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary."

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group is in the region. Picture: Getty

Taking to social media, he said the country has learnt “valuable lessons” from the June strikes but added hopes remain of a "mutually beneficial, fair and equitable” deal with the United States. It comes after another Iranian official warned that even a limited US strike would lead to the breakout of war in the Middle East. Regime advisor Ali Shamkhani wrote: “A limited strike is an illusion. Any military action by the United States, from any location and at any level, will be considered the beginning of a war, and the response will be immediate, comprehensive, and unprecedented - targeting the heart of Tel Aviv and all supporters of the aggressor." The standoff is the latest flashpoint between the US and the Islamic Republic after the President backed off from striking the nation after it appeared to shelve plans of executing protesters after a recent wave of unrest. A brutal crackdown from the Ayatollah's regime has seen as many as 30,000 killed in retribution for the worst wave of protests since the nation's Islamic revolution in 1979.

The unnamed official said: "This military ‌build-up - we hope it is ‌not intended for real confrontation - but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran." They added: "This time we will treat any attack - limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it - as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this." Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Araghchi said: "Conducting diplomacy through military threat cannot be effective or useful."