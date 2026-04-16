White House Press Secretary says Donald Trump made his red lines "very clear"

US and Iranian negotiators have held indirect talks. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The US and Iran have held indirect talks to extend the two-week ceasefire after last week's meeting in Pakistan ended without a deal.

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied on Wednesday that the US had “formally” requested to extend the ceasefire beyond April 22, but said Washington remained “very much engaged in these negotiations”. “It’s obviously in the best interest of Iran to meet the president’s demands. I think he’s made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side,” she added. It came as a delegation from Pakistan - which mediated talks - touched down in Tehran for further discussions with the Iranian regime. Direct US-Iran talks are expected to follow in the coming days after previous negotiations broke down this weekend down over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. "Something could be happening over the next two days," Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday. Read more: Rachel Reeves says Iran war was 'mistake' that failed to make world 'safer' Read more: Trump has misjudged the psyche of Iran

U.S. Vice President JD Vance led talks with Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan. Picture: Getty

Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire proposal put forward by Pakistan last week just moments before Trump’s chilling deadline was due to expire. Israel never agreed to the proposal - which called for a pause to strikes in Lebanon - and continued to launch deadly attacks on the country. The US and Iran then met in Islamabad, Pakistan, to discuss ending the war as fears grew the ceasefire agreement would be torn apart, but no deal was reached despite negotiations lasting over 21 hours. Trump said last night the leaders of Lebanon and Israel will hold talks for the first time in decades. He wrote on Truth Social “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. “It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice! President DJT". It comes as tensions remain at boiling point over the blockaded Strait of Hormuz. Iran had agreed to remove its chokehold on the waterway as part of the ceasfire agreement - but refused to do so amid Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

Vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz following US-Iran ceasefire. Picture: Getty