US/Iran peace deal has been reached, Trump announces
President Trump said the deal is 'now complete' and announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed since February
A peace deal has been reached between the US and Iran, both President Trump and the Prime Minister of Pakistan have confirmed.
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US President Donald Trump revealed that a deal between the two countries has been reached.
He wrote on Truth Social: "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,
"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he says.
"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif previously announced the news, saying: "Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," he writes on X.
"Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."
He says that the official signing ceremony will take place in Switzerland on June 19th.
More to follow...