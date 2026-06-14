A peace deal has been reached between the US and Iran, both President Trump and the Prime Minister of Pakistan have confirmed.

US President Donald Trump revealed that a deal between the two countries has been reached.

He wrote on Truth Social: "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he says.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!