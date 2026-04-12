The Health Secretary told LBC there is still a willingness to end this war from Iran and the US despite peace talks collapsing last night

Wes Streeting told LBC he is not surprised US-Iran talks collapsed. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Jacob Paul

It was "a tall order" to expect US and Iranian negotiators to come to an agreement during peace talks in Islamabad last night, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has told LBC - as he urged the world not to give up hope.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US and Iran failed to strike a deal following 21 hours of crunch talks in Pakistan led by US Vice President JD Vance. Vance pointed to Iran’s refusal to commit to not build a nuclear weapon, leaving uncertainty over the shaky two-week truce. Speaking to LBC, Wes Streeting said it is not surprising that talks collapsed - but he stressed that the world should not yet give up on the prospect of peace being achieved down the line. “I don't think we should be too surprised. It was a tall order to expect that these talks would end now in an agreement, and it is the nature of diplomacy that you fail every day until you succeed,” he told Lewis Goodall on Sunday. Mr Streeting added: “While these talks may have broken down, that doesn't mean we should give up hope. “The only way through this is a negotiated settlement and one that puts Iran's nuclear ambitions out of reach and brings them to an end for the safety and security of the world, but also ends this war. So I think we have to watch this space.” Read more: JD Vance admits 'bad news' after 21-hour Iran talks in Pakistan end without deal - as fragile ceasefire hangs in the balance Read more: Rachel Reeves warns Iran war will ‘cost British families and businesses’ as prices surge

: Vice President JD Vance, second left, shakes hands with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Mr Streeting did admit that there is a “risk” that direct conflict breaks out again during the two-week ceasefire deal previously agreed on by Iran and the US. Mr Streeting added: “But we have also seen from the US and from Iran, just by virtue of having been present at the talks in Pakistan, a willingness to end this war.” "As we are seeing and feeling, the war in Iran is not contained in Iran and the effects are global. So the rest of us, who have rightly, in my view, chosen not to join the war in Iran, are hoping that it comes to an end for the benefit of all of us.”