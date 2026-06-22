Trump also reiterated an earlier threat that the US would take over the waterway and possibly charge a toll of its own

President Donald Trump delivers remarks after touring the newest aircraft in the presidential fleet at Andrews Air Force Base on June 19, 2026. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The first day of peace talks between Iran and the US in Switzerland was marked with tension after Tehran announced it had closed the Strait of Hormuz again and President Donald Trump threatened to take over Iran.

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Vice President JD Vance negotiated with Iranian officials on Sunday in the Qatari-owned Swiss mountain resort of Buergenstock to open talks under the terms of a memorandum of understanding reached last week to extend a tenuous ceasefire from April for at least another 60 days. Just before talks officially began on Sunday, Fox News reported that Trump said he told Iranian officials "you won't have a country" if they tried to close the strait again. Trump also reiterated an earlier threat that the US would take over the waterway and possibly charge a toll of its own, Fox News said. Read more: Trump claims Starmer 'will resign' as Prime Minister after 'failing badly' on immigration and energy Read more: US kills two 'narco-terrorists' in latest strike against vessels travelling on 'known narco-trafficking route'

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with US Vice President J.D. Vance and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. Picture: Government of Pakistan's X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images

The US news outlet said that Trump had told the officials: "You close the strait and you won't have a country. "You won't even make it back to your f****** country... we'll take over the rest of the country. "We may take over the Strait, if we have to. I'll blow the s*** out of them." US and Iranian sources provided separate accounts of the discussions in Switzerland. Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing an informed source, said that after Trump's threats became public, the Iranian delegation refused to return to the room where talks were held, though messages were still being traded via Pakistani and Qatari mediators. According to Tasnim's source, Iranians said that the start of negotiations on nuclear matters required the delivery of other parts of the MOU, including the release of frozen assets and US waivers authorising Iranian oil exports. “The Iranians never left and are still here meeting and negotiating deep into the night," a US diplomat involved in the talks told Reuters. "We’ve talked about the Strait, Lebanon, nuclear issues, and details of implementing the MOU, among other topics."

Oil tankers and cargo vessels remain anchored off Port Sultan Qaboos around Qaboos Port on June 21, 2026 in Muscat, Oman. Picture: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

High-level discussions are expected to wrap up on Monday, with technical staff remaining to conduct further talks, according to a US official. The agreement called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point for global energy shipments, and ending all hostilities, including in Lebanon, where Israel has continued to launch deadly strikes as Iranian ally Hezbollah fires at Israeli targets. Iran, arguing that the US had failed to meet its commitment to halt fighting in Lebanon, said on the weekend that it had again stopped maritime traffic through the strait and that Sunday's talks would not cover substantive issues such as Iran's nuclear programme. At the talks in Switzerland, where US and Iranian officials met in the presence of Qatari mediators, Vance played down the impact of violence in Lebanon, saying progress had been made towards ending hostilities there. "These things are always a little bit messy," he said. Back in the United States, Trump threatened to resume attacks on Iran if it did not rein in its allies. "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble," Trump wrote on social media, apparently referring to Hezbollah. "If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"

Special envoy Steve Witkoff (2ndR) and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir greet each other next to US Vice President JD Vance (L) and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as they meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Picture: Nathan Howard / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Even as Trump was threatening Iran, Vance told reporters the US president had "asked us to turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran." A US diplomat late Sunday said discussions included “clarifying some of the confusing messaging from Iran on the Strait and building deconfliction mechanisms to ensure the Strait will remain fully open.” Despite the announcement of a new ceasefire in Lebanon on Friday, there has been scant sign of an end to fighting there. Iran said on Saturday that as a result, it had again shut the strait, whose closure for nearly four months caused the biggest disruption of global energy supplies in history. US officials disputed that the strait was closed, but commercially available shipping data showed an immediate impact. Five vessels passed the strait on Sunday, a sharp drop from the 26 ships spotted a day earlier, data from analytics firm Kpler showed. The data may exclude vessels that switch off their transponders while travelling in the Gulf. Iran's Fars news agency cited a military source as saying on Sunday that no new permits were being issued for ships to cross until further notice.

Iran's delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi (C) and Speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf (3rdR) arrive for a quadrilateral meeting. Picture: URS FLUEELER / POOL / AFP via Getty Images