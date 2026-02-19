White House issues stark warning to Iran as US 'ready to strike' Islamic Republic 'as early as Saturday'
President Trump moved a second battleship into the Middle East this week amid rising tensions
The White House has warned Iran would be “very wise” to make a deal with the United States as Donald Trump weighs up fresh military action in the Middle East.
Tensions have ramped up in the last 24 hours amid reports the White House is planning to launch strikes on the Islamic Republic as early as Saturday.
Speaking on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is still hoping for a “diplomatic solution”.
But her comments come as President Trump moved a second battleship into the Middle East and reportedly sent a fighter jet squadron to “kick the door down” in Iran.
Despite calling for a peaceful solution, Ms Leavitt said there were "many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran".
She added: "Iran would be very wise to make a deal with President Trump and with his administration."
The White House and its European allies are demanding Tehran ends it nuclear programme, but the Islamic Republic has insisted it has no plans to build atomic weapons.
When pressed on peace negotiations taking place in Geneva, Ms Leavitt said the two countries remain “far apart” on a number of key issues.
"I think you heard from the administration and the state department yesterday that there was a little bit of progress made, but we're still very far apart on some issues," Leavitt said.
"I believe the Iranians are expected to come back to us with some more detail in the next couple of weeks, and so the president will continue to watch how this plays out."
Iran’s supreme leader has threatened to sink US aircraft carriers to the “bottom of the sea” if the White House launches strikes.
Ali Khamenei was unnerved by the rapid build-up of American military forces in the Persian Gulf, sent by Donald Trump to pressure the Islamic Republic into a new nuclear deal.
“They constantly say we have sent an aircraft carrier towards Iran,” Mr Khamenei said.
"However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea."
Mr Khamenei's public threats may act as political cover for the compromises his team are set to make in the negotiations with the US, including limits on Iran's nuclear programme.
Israel is also pressurising the White House to put limits on Iranian ballistic missile stocks, as well as its sponsorship of terrorist groups, alongside the nuclear issue.