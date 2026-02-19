President Trump moved a second battleship into the Middle East this week amid rising tensions

President Trump Returns To Washington After Long Presidents Day Weekend. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The White House has warned Iran would be “very wise” to make a deal with the United States as Donald Trump weighs up fresh military action in the Middle East.

Tensions have ramped up in the last 24 hours amid reports the White House is planning to launch strikes on the Islamic Republic as early as Saturday. Speaking on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is still hoping for a "diplomatic solution". But her comments come as President Trump moved a second battleship into the Middle East and reportedly sent a fighter jet squadron to "kick the door down" in Iran.

Iran launches military exercise in the Strait of Hormuz against security threats. Picture: Getty

Despite calling for a peaceful solution, Ms Leavitt said there were "many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran". She added: "Iran would be very wise to make a deal with President Trump and with his administration." The White House and its European allies are demanding Tehran ends it nuclear programme, but the Islamic Republic has insisted it has no plans to build atomic weapons. When pressed on peace negotiations taking place in Geneva, Ms Leavitt said the two countries remain “far apart” on a number of key issues. "I think you heard from the administration and the state department yesterday that there was a little bit of progress made, but we're still very far apart on some issues," Leavitt said.