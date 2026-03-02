What has happened in the strikes between the US and Iran, and how is the UK involved?

By William Mata

Iran will not negotiate with Donald Trump to end the conflict, a Tehran official has said as strikes have continued into a third day in the Middle East.

What is the background? Iran has had an anti-US stance since its 1979 revolution and has also been hostile towards Israel, which it does not think has the right to exist. Tehran has been researching nuclear development and, as a result, has stoked tensions with the US, and the Trump administration has reimposed sanctions that his predecessor Barack Obama had sought to reduce. These sanctions have severely hit the Iranian economy and also led US allies to stop their trade out of fear of Washington DC retaliation. As well as the continued Hamas-Israel crisis, tensions were further stoked at the turn of the year with massive protests held in Iran and beyond against the supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and Iranian governance. These attacks were suppressed and thousands were killed. Towards the end of January, the US and western allies demanded the end of uranium enrichment, a precursor to making nuclear weapons, strict limits on its ballistic missile programme, and an end to its support for military groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. With neither side backing down, American troops mobilised in the Middle East, ahead of the first strikes on February 28.

What has happened so far? Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday morning and, within hours, Iran retaliated with strikes on Israeli cities Tel Aviv and Haifa, as well as US airbases across the Middle East. By the end of the first day, Iranian state media had confirmed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed, hours after Donald Trump boasted on Truth Social that “one of the most evil men in history” had died. In his latest interview with Fox, Mr Trump said: “It’s moving along. It’s moving along rapidly. This has been this way for 47 years. “Nobody can believe the success we’re having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot.” While the US has stepped up its efforts, Iran has targeted strikes towards bases on Israel, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia as well as a UK airstrip in Cyprus.

