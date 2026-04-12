The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in a last-minute deal on Tuesday - but Israel's attacks on Lebanon have cast doubt over the agreement.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance Leads U.S. Delegation In Peace Talks With Iran In Pakistan. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

American and Iranian negotiators have failed to reach an agreement after 21 hours of crunch talks in Islamabad, JD Vance has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US Vice President touched down in Islamabad on Saturday morning to lead the high-stakes talks - which he said failed to produce any results after "Iran has chosen not to accept" the US' terms. He was joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner - where they came face-to-face with members of the Iranian regime as a two-week ceasefire agreement hangs in the balance. "The bad news is we have not reached an agreement," Vance said in an update. He added that the US had after an "affirmative commitment" that Iran would not attempt to develop nuclear weapons. He said: "Do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon... for the long term? We haven't seen that yet." Read more: Iran's supreme leader recovering from facial disfigurement and severe leg injuries, sources say Read more: Ministers 'prepping for mass protests' as Iran war adds pressure to household bills

JD Vance shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Picture: Getty

The US vice president added that various other issues had been covered, and argued that US negotiators were "quite flexible" and "quite accommodating"." "But again... we just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms," he said. He added: "We leave here with a very simple proposal; a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it." Meanwhile, Iran has said it has no plans for further negotiations and warned it is in "no hurry" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz - which some reports suggest was the biggest point of tension at the trilateral talks. Hundreds of tankers remain stuck in the blockaded Gulf as they wait to exit during the two-week ceasefire period. Previously, Iran had vowed to reopen the Strait during the two-week ceasefire. Ahead of the Pakistan meeting, Iran's Speaker outlined that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of frozen Iranian assets are Tehran's two conditions for the ceasefire.

US Vice President JD Vance touched down in Islamabad on Saturday morning. Picture: Getty

Earlier, the US and Iranian delegations separately met with Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, whose proposal on Tuesday helped bring about the last-ditch ceasefire struck around 90 minutes before Trump’s deadline on Tuesday night. The US president had previously threatened to strike Iranian power plants and bridges and warned a whole civilsation would "die" if no agreement was reached by 8pm ET that evening.

Private security personnel stand at the media centre ahead of USIran peace talks in Islamabad. Picture: Getty

But fears have grown the ceasefire deal could get torn apart as Israel has continued to unleash strikes on Lebanon, killing and wounding hundreds of people on Wednesday in its biggest wave of attacks yet. Israel claimed the conflict in Lebanon was not covered by the deal and refused to agree to Pakistan's proposal. On Friday, the US President said the only reason Iranians “are alive today” is to negotiate ahead of the Pakistan talks. Writing on his Truth Social platform amid a shaky ceasefire, the US president said: “The Iranians don’t seem to realise they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate! President DONALD J. TRUMP”. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid out the stakes of the talks in a state address. He said: "The permanent ceasefire is the next difficult phase, which is to resolve the complicated issues through negotiation. This, as called in English, is a make-or-break phase."

Vance (C) walks up stairs ahead the meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Picture: Getty