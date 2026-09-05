The strikes were carried out after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at two US Navy ships

US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, US Central Command said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's key oil export hub. Picture: US Central Command

By Rebecca Henrys

US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, US Central Command said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's key oil export hub.

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The strikes were carried out after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at two US Navy ships, Central Command said. “Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours," said Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command. Tasnim, the semi-official Iranian news agency, reported earlier that four US missiles hit a tanker in the area of Kharg's anchorage. Read more: Government condemns balaclava-clad protesters who blocked Port of Dover in 'stop the boats' demonstration Read more: Police seek protester after footage shows Reform audience pulling hair

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours. We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.” — Adm. Brad Cooper,… pic.twitter.com/UGGcSGsUtd — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 5, 2026

Tasnim quoted local sources as saying there were no casualties and the tanker's crew was being evacuated. No American personnel were harmed, Central Command said. There was no immediate official announcement by Iranian authorities. The exchange of attacks follows an escalation in the past week that threatens to deepen a conflict that has dragged on since the US launched strikes on Iran in February, disrupting global energy supplies and drawing opposition from a majority of Americans before congressional elections in November. US President Donald Trump ​said on August 31 in a one-line social media post accompanied by an AI-generated video that Kharg Island was being "blown to smithereens".

People walk past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on September 2, 2026. Picture: Atta KENARE / AFP via Getty Images