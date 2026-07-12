The latest flare-up came as Tehran fired a warning shot that struck a vessel traveling on an 'unapproved route'

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 8, 2026. Picture: REUTERS

By Issy Clarke

The US and Iran traded a fresh round of strikes on Sunday morning after Tehran struck a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Mourners gather around a vehicle transporting the coffin of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Reuters

Shortly afterwards, US Central Command said US forces hit 140 Iranian military targets on Saturday, out of more than 300 during three nights of strikes "to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait." Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations. The Central Command said the strikes on Saturday were in response to the attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz. "Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue," it added. In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday they had destroyed a command and control center and drone hangars at a base in Us ally Jordan, targeted a US military radar site in Kuwait, attacked US aircraft carrier support and refueling platforms in Oman and destroyed a fighter jet maintenance centre and command and control facility in Qatar.

Mourners gather on the day of the burial of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28. Picture: Reuters

The Guards also said they had struck and disabled a second vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The United Arab Emirates said its air defense systems engaged missiles and drones from Iran, while warning sirens sounded in Bahrain and explosions were heard in Doha. The IRGC later confirmed that a "vessel that had jeopardized maritime security by switching off its systems was struck and brought to a halt". The strait, the IRGC said, was closed "until further notice" and until "the end of U.S. interference in this region." Acts of aggression against Iran "will be met with a severe response, and new enemy bases in the region will be targeted," the Navy said.

The Wall Street Journal and other US media reported this week that Israel had shared intelligence with Washington that Iran had recently devised a plan to assassinate Trump. Picture: Getty

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has accused the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement. "There can only be mutual compliance," he wrote on X on Friday. On Sunday, Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf posted on X: "The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking." A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Iran, the US, Qatar and Pakistan had agreed to negotiate in a call that mediators were trying to arrange for Saturday while Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was in Oman. It was not immediately clear whether the efforts were successful. Araqchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi met in Oman to exchange "views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe passage of ships through theStrait of Hormuz," according to a statement from the Iranian foreign minister.

Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU.



That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States.



Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 11, 2026