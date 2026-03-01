President Trump provided an update on the joint operation with Israel that has taken out swathes of the Iranian leadership.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One before departing Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 1, 2026. Picture: Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The United States has hit hundreds of targets in Iran in the first 36 hours of Operation Epic Fury and it will continue until all of the objectives are achieved, said Donald Trump in a statement on Sunday evening.

Among those killed in the first wave of strikes was Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was confirmed dead on Sunday morning, as well as former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it has destroyed the headquarters of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), plus Mr Trump confirmed earlier on Sunday that nine naval ships used by the country have been sunk. Read more: UK will allow US to use bases to attack missile sites in Iran, PM says Read more: New leaders of Iran 'want to speak' with Washington, says Trump

President Trump provided an update on the joint operation with Israel that has taken out swathes of the Iranian leadership. Picture: Truth Social

Mr Trump said in a video shared on Truth Social: "Iran's formerly Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. "This wretched and vile man had the blood of hundreds and even thousands of Americans on his hands and was responsible for the slaughter of countless thousands of innocent people all across many countries. "Last night, all over Iran, the voices of the Iranian people could be heard cheering and celebrating in the streets when his death was announced. "The entire military command is gone as well. And many of them want to surrender into saving their lives. They want immunity. They're calling by the thousands. "Combat operations continue at this time in full force. "And they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives. They could have done something two weeks ago, but they just couldn't get there."

Intercepted missiles are seen in the night sky on March 1, 2026 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Erik Marmor/Getty Images

He used the speech to vow to "avenge" the three US service members who were killed in Kuwait, but said there will "likely" be more deaths before things end. Five other US military personnel were injured in the joint operations across the Middle East, with the US confirming that several others suffered shrapnel wounds. Mr Trump added: "As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. "Even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives. "We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. "And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is, likely be more, but we'll do everything possible where that won't be the case. "But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically civilization."