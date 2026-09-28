Donald Trump has insisted the US will win the war with Iran "very soon" and then fuel prices will plunge.

Mr Trump said that officials talked with mediators trying to end Washington's war with Iran on Monday, adding the US will win the Iran war "very soon."

"We're going to win, as far as I'm concerned, it's going to be one way or the other," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "It's going to go pretty quickly."

Trump also said that gas prices will come tumbling down after the US wins the war.

It comes as the price of diesel hit a record high of 199.33p per litre, according to the RAC motoring organisation, due to supply pressures triggered by wars in Iran and Ukraine.

This is 56.8p more expensive than at the start of the US-Iran war on February 28 this year, when a litre averaged 142.38p.

Mr Trump has threatened to ban diesel exports to bring down the cost for domestic consumers, stating at the weekend: "We're thinking about it very seriously."

Mr Trump's latest comments came amid reports that US and Iranian officials met on Monday as part of a renewed effort to end seven months of war.

The Strait of Hormuz - the key strategic waterway through which one fifth of the world's oil flows - remains the central barrier to efforts to resolve the conflict.

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