It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Saturday that the "murderous terrorist regime" in Iran must not be allowed to gain nuclear arms

US-Israel launches joint attack on Iran - as Tehran retaliatory strikes see explosions ring out across Middle East. Picture: LBC / ALAMY

By Danielle de Wolfe

A joint US-Israeli attack dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" has seen explosions ring out across Iran - as Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on US bases across the MIddle East.

Multiple US military bases including those in Bahrain, Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia were targeted by Iran after Donald Trump announced the joint US-Israeli operation on Saturday. Trump confirmed "major combat operations" were under way shortly after 6am UK time - as the US leader called for regime change, a sentiment echoed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Tehran's "menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world," Trump said in the address, which saw the US President don a 'USA' cap. Trump urged Iranians to "take over" the government, saying "it will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations". Downing Street confirmed that the UK was not involved in the strikes. LIVE: US and Israel launch ‘major combat operation’ on Iran

US embassies and consulates in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Israel have been told to "shelter in place", with the UK telling its own citizens in affected cities to do the same. The office of Iran’s Supreme Leader and the presidential office in Tehran were reportedly targeted in US-Israeli strikes, with images emerging of the bombed out compound. Sir Keir Starmer called an emergency COBRA meeting on Saturday morning in response to the developing situation, with the PM expected to consult international allies in the coming hours. It comes as Dame Emily Thornberry told LBC that she does not believe the US or Israel had "legal justification" for such measures. Images show widespread damage across several sites, with little information emerging from Iran amid reports that the country's internet has been disconnected - a measure often used by the government to halt communication ahead of potential protests.

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

One civilian has so far been confirmed dead in Abu Dhabi, with unverified reports emerging that around 40 children have been killed in strikes on Iran, according to regional news agencies. Footage appears to show the aftermath of one US strike, with the 40 Iranian children believed to have been killed after a US missile struck a girls elementary school. Another image, taken from a passing Airbus aircraft at 11.06am local time, shows black smoke emerging from another site. Taken shortly after 07:30am local time, black smoke can be seen rising from the compound of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

An image by Airbus, which was taken at 11.06am local time (7.36am UK time), shows smoke rising over the city. Picture: Airbus

At least four buildings were struck according to reports, close to central Tehran. Donald Trump stood behind a lectern to declare the start of the joint US-Israeli operation dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" and "Operation Roar of the Lion" by each nation respectively, explosions rung out across the Middle East. It comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Saturday that the "murderous terrorist regime" in Iran must not be allowed to gain nuclear arms in a the televised address.

Explosions heard across Middle East as Iran targets US military bases in response to joint US-Israeli operation. Picture: Reuters

Moments after the leaders' separate addresses, US military bases in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain reported a string of explosions, with smoke seen rising above the city. The retaliatory strikes also targeted Israel, the IDF confirmed, with US and Israeli bases targeted by Iran now including Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Manama and Jufair in Bahrain, Doha in Qatar, Kuwait and Jerusalem. Read more: Surrender arms or 'face certain death' Trump tells Iran after announcing 'major combat operations' against state The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice to warn against all travel to Israel and Palestine, and has urged British nationals in other Middle Eastern countries to “immediately shelter in place”.

It comes as major airlines have cancelled flights to the region over the coming days. In a statement on its website, the FCDO said: “Due to the threat posed by escalation in the region, we recommend against all travel to Israel and Palestine. “On 28 February 2026, the US and Israel commenced joint military action in Iran, Israeli airspace has now closed.” Following initial US strikes, Qatari officials confirmed missiles launched by Iran had been intercepted.

Due to reported missile attacks, British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates should immediately shelter in place.



A Qatari official confirmed the missile take-down, as the government issued a mobile warning to the public to stay away from military bases and to shelter in place, according to Reuters. Posting on X shortly after Trump's declaration, the Iranian MP Ebrahim Azizi wrote:"We warned you! Now you've started down a path whose end is no longer in your hands." It comes as a spokesperson for Sir Keir Starmer insisted the UK government does not wish to see "escalation into a wider regional conflict". Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to call an emergency COBRA meeting this morning in response to the unfolding situation. It comes as Bahraini state news agency BNA, as US Navy's Fifth Fleet service centre was "subjected to a missile attack" this morning. The US Fifth Fleet co-ordinates operations in the Middle East, including the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Explosions rung out along the coast of Israel as part of the retaliatory attacks. Picture: Getty

"The service centre of the Fifth Fleet has been subjected to a missile attack, the National Communication Centre has announced. "Further details will be provided in due course. The public is urged to follow instructions issued by the relevant official authorities and to obtain information from official sources only." It comes as the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office issued a statement on Saturday ordering foreign nationals to "shelter in place". "Due to reported missile attacks, British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates should immediately shelter in place," they said in a statemetn. "Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities."

