Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the US and Israel are ready for a return to full-scale military action in Iran. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The US and Israel are ready for a full-scale return to military action in Iran “if necessary” as attacks in the Middle East continue, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned.

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Speaking to a US network on Wednesday, Mr Netanyahu warned Iran is “playing with fire” as a fragile ceasefire hangs in the balance. It comes as attacks in the Middle East intensify despite an agreement to pause the fighting previously being struck on April 8. Mr Netanyahu said: “I think there’s a tactical game that is being played. And Iran surely knows what [Trump] has said, that if necessary, there will be a full-scale return to military action.” “It’s a president’s decision, Israel is ready, and the US forces are ready. “I think Iran should take that into account. I think they are taking into account what they’re playing with fire, that’s clear,” he added in his interview with CNBC. Read more: Iran has agreed not to have nuclear weapons, as Trump reveals he'll 'probably meet' the new Ayatollah Read more: Trump says Iran talks continuing at 'rapid pace' hours after claims ceasefire had collapsed

The Israeli leader said he may have “tactical disagreements” with Trump. Picture: Getty

It comes as one person died and several were injured after the passenger terminal of Kuwait international airport was hit by Iranian drones overnight. Iran also fired ballistic missiles towards US military bases in the Persian Gulf amid a renewed stand-off over the Strait of Hormuz. Two missiles were fired towards Kuwait and three in the direction of Bahrain, the US military said. It added that Iran deployed three attack drones aimed at civilian ships in the region. The US retaliated with strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the attacks came "in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East". Since the conflict began in late February, Iran has repeatedly attacked targets in the Gulf region where US military bases are located. US Centcom said all the attacks failed and that US forces remained ready to repel "unwarranted Iranian aggression." The latest flare-up, which lifted oil prices by more than 1 per cent in early trade on Wednesday, comes more than three months after the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, with the conflict mired in a stalemate under a shaky ceasefire and the Strait of Hormuz largely closed to maritime traffic.

Trump called Netanyahu crazy over strikes in Lebanon. Picture: Getty