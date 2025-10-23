The US’ Vice President and Secretary of State have both urged Israel not to annex the West Bank after the Israeli parliament controversially voted to do so.

JD Vance and Marco Rubio slammed Wednesday's Knesset’s vote, which saw Israel’s far-right politicians give preliminary approval to a bill applying Israeli law in the West Bank.

Mr Vance branded the move - which is illegal under international law - as a "very stupid political stunt".

“The West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel. The policy of President Trump is that the West Bank will not be annexed. This will always be our policy,” Mr Vance said.

Meanwhile, Mr Rubio said ahead of his trip to Israel it threatens to undermine Mr Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

Read more: Two Labour MPs ‘denied entry’ to Israel during West Bank visit

“They’re a democracy, they’re going to have their votes, and people are going to take these positions,” he said.

Mr Rubio added: “But at this time, it’s something that we … think might be counterproductive.”