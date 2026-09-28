The five men detained were further arrested on suspicion of the preparation of a terrorist act after a member of the pubic alerted police to suspicious behaviour

By Georgia Rowe

The US government has warned its citizens in Britain to “exercise caution” following an alleged bomb plot targeting an RAF base used by American bombers during strikes on Iran.

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The US Embassy in London said it was “aware” of the arrest of five men near RAF Fairford, who are alleged to have been planning to cause “big damage” to US forces. Americans in the UK were urged to remain vigilant and follow advice from local authorities. In a statement issued on Monday, the embassy said: “US citizens are encouraged to exercise caution and be mindful of personal security. Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google

Five men were arrested on terror charges near RAF Fairford. Picture: supplied

“US citizens are advised to follow instructions of local authorities for their personal safety and security. “We remind US citizens that UK authorities rate the threat of terrorism in the UK as severe. US-associated facilities, gatherings, and organisations may be at heightened risk.” On Sunday, Donald Trump appeared to nod when asked whether the suspects were migrants, but did not directly answer the question. He said: “We know all about them.” It comes as Wes Streeting urged the public to give police “a bit of time” to complete their investigation.

A bomb disposal robot working at the scene today. Picture: Supplied

He told LBC: "We will be transparent with the public about the identities of these individuals and their background [...] we will say as much as we can as fast as we can. "But just give the police a bit of time to do their jobs successfully. We want to make sure that we are able to successfully prosecute those who would do us harm." Read more: Hero villager called 999 after spotting vans and ‘balaclava-clad’ men near RAF Fairford Read more: UK 'ready to defend itself' after Iran issues threat over RAF base use

Police continue to man a roadblock outside RAF Fairford base. Picture: Getty

Five men were arrested on terrorism offences over the alleged bomb plot near RAF Fairford, as counter-terror police investigate whether the foiled attack was linked to Iran. The suspected bomb plot prompted the evacuation of 85 homes near the base in Whelford, Gloucestershire, on Sunday morning. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of explosive offences and counter-terror police are now looking into whether Iran was involved, LBC understands. The village is near the RAF Fairford base, which also hosts the United States Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing, and 85 residents were evacuated to a local leisure centre. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said it was "fantastic working with Britain", describing it as an "amazing job". He added: "They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great. "It may have been Scotland Yard, I don't know. We worked with a lot of them. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them. Thank you." In response to Mr Trump's praise, Mr Streeting told LBC: "I will say that was a proud moment yesterday for the President of the United States to recognise the professionalism of our police and security services here in this country. "It was both a reflection of the quality of the work that they do, but also a reflection of the closeness of our alliance with the United States and the close work we do together on defence and security. "I was very proud to see their work recognised in that way."

President Donald Trump said the five men arrested on terrorism offences at RAF Fairford were "looking to do big damage". Picture: Alamy

Police were alerted to three suspicious vans by a farmer who called police after she saw them "blocking the road" when she was driving home in the early hours. The Fairford resident, who asked not to be named, said: "They would have seen the bright headlights. They probably thought we were the police and panicked. "It would appear that by doing so I just derailed whatever they were planning. "A plucky amateur shouldn’t be spotting an unusual bit of activity at 1am when the air base is on high alert. I think it’s absolutely astonishing." A spokesperson for the US Air Force told LBC that it remains vigilant and would "take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security" of its members, civilians, contractors, and their families.

Police at a road block on the road to RAF Fairford. Picture: Alamy

RAF Fairford had previously raised its threat level earlier this week but while a police cordon is in place, officers are reassuring the public that they believe the incident is "contained". One resident living on a road by the base described an apparent increase in military security in recent weeks. Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged the public to avoid speculation amid the ongoing investigation and vowed to "take every step necessary to protect our communities and keep our country safe." Speaking from the Labour conference in Liverpool on Sunday, he said in a statement: "I know today's incident near RAF Fairford will be deeply concerning for local residents and for many people following developments across the country. "My thanks go to Gloucestershire Police, Counter Terrorism Policing, our Armed Forces and all those working to keep the public safe. I am especially grateful to those residents who have been asked to leave their homes while precautionary checks are carried out. "The safety and security of the public is our first priority, and I want people to know that we will always take every step necessary to protect our communities and keep our country safe. "The investigation remains ongoing, and I would urge people not to speculate while the authorities establish the full facts." Counter Terrorism Policing Senior National Coordinator, Vicki Evans, said a 400m cordon remains in place.

Police at a road block near RAF Fairford. Picture: Alamy

She said: "We are in the early stages of an investigation, and five men remain in custody. "As you would expect we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident. "We continue to work with Gloucestershire Police to keep the community safe as we work to gather evidence from the scene. "As a precaution, around 85 households have been evacuated whilst these examinations take place." Gloucestershire Police Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone told reporters: "The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Police speaks at a press conference. Picture: Reuters

"A cordon is in place as a precaution and the public can expect to see an emergency services presence in the area for some time. "A nearby leisure centre has been opened to provide a safe space for anyone evacuated and unable to go to friends or relatives." A woman, who asked not to be identified, said "In the prior few weeks they have put heavy, very heavy, vehicles across all gates." She described them as "very big tractors" parked behind crash-gates into the base. Overnight accommodation is being arranged for people who have been evacuated from their homes. David Stanley, deputy chief executive of Cotswold District Council, said plans were being made on a “proactive basis” about where they could stay. He told a press conference: “We are currently working through, with those residents affected, what their accommodation options are. “Some will be staying in overnight accommodation, some will be staying with family and friends, but I don’t have the exact numbers to hand.”

A police officer blocks a road near RAF Fairford. Picture: Reuters

A US Air Force spokesperson said: "We are aware of the current reporting. "For operational security reasons we will not discuss specific force protection measures. "The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, civilians, contractors, and their families.

"We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families." The base was described as a "legitimate target" in July after the US used the base for bombing raids. The US military deployed a B-1 bomber from Fairford for strikes on Tehran, to which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) condemned Britain for.

B‑1B Lancer bomber at the RAF Fairford airbase. Picture: Reuters

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said it should be no surprise the UK has been “working closely with our American friends” in relation to the major incident outside RAF Fairford and that he had been in touch with Pete Hegseth today. He told a fringe event at Labour conference: “this is my first experience as Defence Secretary of responding live to President Trump, and I’m sure it won’t be the only occasion. “I’m sure you will understand that I’m not going to comment on a live operation and operational security matters. “I don’t think it will come as a surprise to anyone that, given the importance of Fairford, not just to the United Kingdom but to the United States, we’ve been working closely with our American friends, and I’ve been in touch during the course of today with my counterpart Pete Hegseth.” The Army’s ordnance disposal unit is still examining the vehicles near RAF Fairford and a cordon remains in place around them, police have said. Temporary Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, of Gloucestershire Police, told reporters that 85 households are still unable to return home.

Gloucestershire Police Temporary Chief Constable Maggie Blyth. Picture: PA