It comes after Donald Trump blasted NATO for "not wanting to defend the US" in the ongoing battle to reopen the passage

Dan Caine speaking at the Pentagon on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The US has sent low-flying jets and helicopters to strike Iranian vessels and drones near the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to reopen the vital shipping lane.

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Iran closed off the passage, which sees a fifth of the world's oil pass through it, following the start of the conflict last month sparking global energy price spikes. President Trump had been planning to send warships to escort vessels through the area, but officials warned that the operation could take weeks to reopen it. The US military has since sent low-flying A-10 Warthogs and Apache attack helicopters to shoot at opposition ships and drones. Read more: Oil and gas prices ease back in calmer markets but volatility remains Read more: WATCH: Moment Trump makes joke about Pearl Harbour during meeting with Japan's PM

President Donald Trump hosting Sanae Takaichi. Picture: Alamy

General Dan Caine confirmed at the Pentagon this week that the A-10 Warthhog "is now engaged across the southern flank, targeting fast-attack watercraft in the Strait of Hormuz." General Caine also said that Apache helicopters had also been deployed to the area. It comes after the President launched a scathing attack on NATO who he accused of "not wanting to defend" the US in its battle to open the Strait. A barrel of Brent crude briefly hit $118.74 on Thursday, a high not seen since June 2022. However, UK natural gas prices fell 2 per cent lower in early trading on Friday, having jumped more than a fifth higher on Thursday. Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Trump once again hit out at the UK for "sending aircraft carriers after the war was won." During an address alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, he said: "We're defending the Strait for everyone else, then in the case of NATO, they don't want to help us defend the Strait and they’re the ones that need it. "Now they’re getting much nicer because they’re seeing my attitude but as far as I’m concerned its too late."

Trump also took to his Truth Social platform to slam Israeli strikes on South Pars on Thursday, writing: "Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran." However, he went on to claim he had no prior knowledge of the strikes and defended Qatar, branding Iran's actions "unjustifiable". The US has pushed ahead with its deployment of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, equipped with around 4,500 sailors and marines, which is expected to reach the Middle East within two days. The leaders of UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan also called for the deescalation of tensions to allow the Strait to reopen.

A joint statement was released on the Strait of Hormuz on behalf of United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan,. Picture: Alamy