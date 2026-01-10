Operation Hawkeye Strike is a direct response to an attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on December 13.

The United States military has launched "large-scale" airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria. Picture: US Central Command

By Rebecca Henrys

The United States military has launched "large-scale" airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria

US Central Command conducted the strikes with partner forces at around 12:30pm Eastern Time (5:30pm UK time) as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which launched on December 19. Operation Hawkeye Strike is a direct response to an attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on December 13. Two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in the ambush by a lone Islamic State gunman. Three other service members were injured in the attack, officials said, before the gunman was then "engaged and killed".

US Central Command said on social media: "The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region. "US and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States. "Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice." The strikes come after Syrian security forces were deployed in a neighbourhood in the northern city of Aleppo after days of intense clashes with Kurdish fighters that killed and wounded dozens.

Civilians evacuate an area of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, where clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters have been taking place in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed