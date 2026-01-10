'We will find you and kill you': US launches 'large-scale' airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria
Operation Hawkeye Strike is a direct response to an attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on December 13.
The United States military has launched "large-scale" airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria
US Central Command conducted the strikes with partner forces at around 12:30pm Eastern Time (5:30pm UK time) as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which launched on December 19.
Two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in the ambush by a lone Islamic State gunman.
Three other service members were injured in the attack, officials said, before the gunman was then "engaged and killed".
US Central Command said on social media: "The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region.
"US and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States.
"Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice."
The strikes come after Syrian security forces were deployed in a neighbourhood in the northern city of Aleppo after days of intense clashes with Kurdish fighters that killed and wounded dozens.
During the day, several drone strikes were reported in Aleppo, Syria's largest city, leading authorities to stop civilian flights at Aleppo International Airport until further notice, state TV said.
The fighting between the two sides is the most intense since the fall of then-president Bashar Assad in December 2024.
At least 22 people were killed in five days of clashes and more than 140,000 were displaced.
US special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack held talks in Damascus on Saturday with top officials, including President Ahmad al-Sharaa, and called on all parties to cease hostilities and return to dialogue.
Mr Barrack wrote on social media: "The United States Government welcomes Syria’s historic transition and extends its support to the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa as it works to stabilize the country, rebuild national institutions, and fulfill the aspirations of all Syrians for peace, security, and prosperity.
"The United States has long supported efforts to defeat ISIS and promote stability in Syria, including through Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) and our partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whose sacrifices have been instrumental in achieving enduring gains against terrorism."