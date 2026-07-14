It comes as American forces prepare to "resume the naval blockade" against Tehran

The strikes came just hours after President Trump announced the Strait was open to all shipping traffic expect Iranian. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The US has launched further strikes on Iran just hours after Donald Trump declared that the contested Strait of Hormuz was open to all ship traffic except for the gulf state.

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Its Central Command wrote on X: "At 3 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. "The strikes are taking place as American forces prepare to resume the naval blockade against Iranian ports and coastal areas. "The blockade goes into effect at 4 p.m. ET." Read more: Trump declares Strait of Hormuz 'open to ALL ship traffic except for Iran' as the countries trade strikes Read more: Moment US kamikaze drone boats blow up Iranian naval base in latest attack

Mourners grieve over the graves of Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family. Picture: Alamy

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported the sound of three consecutive explosions in the port city Bandar Abbas. Earlier on Tuesday, the US President announced on his TruthSocial platform that the Strait was open to all traffic except from Iranian ships. He claimed "oil is flowing like never before" thanks to the US, which he celebrated as having "the most powerful military in the world". He announced a full blockade of the crucial waterway, through which 20% of the world's oil travels, in response to "lying, violent, malicious leadership", which he said was taking Iran "down the path of total destruction". It comes after the US also carried out a large wave of attacks ​on Monday against coastal defence systems, missile and ?drone sites, and maritime ​capabilities in locations across ​Iran, its military said.

At 3 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are taking place as American forces prepare to resume the… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 14, 2026

But an exchange of strikes also saw one person killed after Iran attacked the Strait. The UAE's Ministry of Defence confirmed on Monday that one Indian crew member was killed and eight others were wounded after two national tankers were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern lane of the shipping route. Trump threatened the Middle Eastern nation in an interview with an American broadcaster earlier on Monday, saying: "We're going to hit Iran very hard tonight and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow, and there's not a damn thing they can do about it."

Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas. Picture: Alamy