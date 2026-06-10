The strikes came after President Trump threatened retaliatory action against Tehran

US Central Command confirmed that the strikes were carried out following President Trump's orders. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The US has begun strikes in Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported.

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The attacks were called "self-defence strikes", which the US has carried out on multiple targets at the direction of Donald Trump. The strikes began at 5:15pm ET, according to CENTCOM. In a statement posted to X, CENTCOM wrote: "U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. "The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression". Explosions have been heard in ​the port ​city of Bandar ​Abbas, located on the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media. Read more: Belfast fires leave 27 homeless as politicians condemn 'pogrom of people of colour' Read more: FIFA president asks people to 'chill' amidst World Cup visa challenges

The IRNA news agency claimes that military projectiles have caused explosions in Qeshm and Hengam, two Iranian islands located in the Persian Gulf. There have also been reports of "enemy projectiles" in the southern city of Sirik, Iran's Press TV reported. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that armed forces would follow orders from the president hit Iran hard on Wednesday by bombing "key facilities." He told reporters at the CENTCOM headquarters on Wednesday that Iran had been given a chance to make a deal but had not taken it. "We will hit them hard on our terms on the targets that improve the environment for us to operate in and undermine the capabilities that Iran wants to have," Hegseth said.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes were carried out because Iran had not taken a peace deal when it had the chance. Picture: Getty

Trump previously warned that the US would strike Iran again if no peace deal was secured, and threatened further action after hostilities intensified in the region and peace building efforts deteriorated. Explosions were previously reported in several areas of Iran, including attacks on the island of Qeshm and Bandar Abbas, according to state media. The strikes began around 5pm Eastern Time (10pm in the UK) on Tuesday. Tehran has vowed to respond to the attacks, as Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, took to X to claim that the US has "opted to test our determination" despite "defeats on the battlefield". "Leave our region if you want to be safe," he writes, adding: "Our powerful armed forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered."

The strikes were carried out following the downing of a US Apache helicopter patrolling the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty