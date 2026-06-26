The United States has carried out strikes on Iranian targets for the first time since a ceasefire agreement was signed between Washington and Tehran.

US Central Command said it launched what it described as a “powerful response” against Iranian missile and drone storage sites, as well as coastal radar positions.

The strikes came after the US accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

Washington said the ship, the M/V Ever Lovely, was hit by a one-way attack drone on Thursday, though no casualties were reported.

In a statement, Centcom said the attack on commercial shipping was an “unwarranted aggression” and a clear breach of the ceasefire.

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