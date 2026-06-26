US launches new strikes on Iran after accusing Tehran of breaking ceasefire with drone hit on tanker
The strikes came after the US accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday
The United States has carried out strikes on Iranian targets for the first time since a ceasefire agreement was signed between Washington and Tehran.
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US Central Command said it launched what it described as a “powerful response” against Iranian missile and drone storage sites, as well as coastal radar positions.
The strikes came after the US accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.
Washington said the ship, the M/V Ever Lovely, was hit by a one-way attack drone on Thursday, though no casualties were reported.
In a statement, Centcom said the attack on commercial shipping was an “unwarranted aggression” and a clear breach of the ceasefire.
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It added: “The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire.
“Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behaviour undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor.”
President Donald Trump earlier described the reported drone strike as a “foolish violation” of the truce.
Asked by reporters at the White House whether the US would respond, he said: “You’ll find out.”
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said its response to the attack will be "swift and decisive," Iran's State TV has reported.
The Guards said they repelled an attack by the US against Sirik Island, a city on the southern coast of Iran near the Strait of Hormuz.
The latest escalation has cast fresh doubt over the interim peace deal agreed between the US and Iran on 17 June.
Under the 14-point memorandum of understanding, both sides had agreed to end hostilities, with Iran also expected to use its “best efforts” to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait for 60 days.
Elsewhere in the region, there were tentative signs of diplomatic progress after Israel and Lebanon signed an agreement aimed at ending fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.
But uncertainty remains over how that deal would be enforced, with Hezbollah saying it would not cooperate.