The US imposed a blockade of Iranian ports on April 13

Shipping data showed three Iranian oil tankers passed the blockade on Wednesday night after the deal was signed. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The US has lifted its blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz under the orders of Donald Trump.

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US Central Command (Centcom) said in a post on X: "Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. "Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect," the statement says. The announcement comes after the US and Iran signed a peace agreement on Wednesday night, which involves opening the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. Shipping data showed three Iranian oil tankers passed the blockade on Wednesday night after the deal was signed. The 14-point deal also includes a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah. The two sides now have 60 days to reach a more final agreement.

Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All U.S. military blockade… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 18, 2026

Other points include a lifting of US sanctions on Iran and a promise from the Iranians not to develop nuclear weapons. Iran has committed to ensuring a safe passage of commercial vessels at no charge in the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days. Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, who mediated the talks, said: “As a first step, Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade.” The US naval blockade was imposed on April 13 after the start of the first ceasefire between the US and Iran. Before the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 approximately 14 million barrels per day of oil flowed through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated by effectively closing the shipping lane, which has disrupted global oil and gas supplies and driven up fuel and food prices.

"The deal's all signed," Trump said after he arrived in France for a summit of the G7 group of big economies. Picture: Getty