US confirms it has lifted naval blockade of Iran
The US imposed a blockade of Iranian ports on April 13
The US has lifted its blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz under the orders of Donald Trump.
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US Central Command (Centcom) said in a post on X: "Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction.
"Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect," the statement says.
The announcement comes after the US and Iran signed a peace agreement on Wednesday night, which involves opening the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.
Shipping data showed three Iranian oil tankers passed the blockade on Wednesday night after the deal was signed.
The 14-point deal also includes a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah. The two sides now have 60 days to reach a more final agreement.
Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All U.S. military blockade…— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 18, 2026
Other points include a lifting of US sanctions on Iran and a promise from the Iranians not to develop nuclear weapons.
Iran has committed to ensuring a safe passage of commercial vessels at no charge in the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days.
Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, who mediated the talks, said: “As a first step, Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade.”
The US naval blockade was imposed on April 13 after the start of the first ceasefire between the US and Iran.
Before the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 approximately 14 million barrels per day of oil flowed through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran retaliated by effectively closing the shipping lane, which has disrupted global oil and gas supplies and driven up fuel and food prices.
Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest level since March 10, shortly after the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, cut off one-fifth of the world's oil trade.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on social media Monday that the interim agreement was an "important step" toward stopping the fighting but noted a final deal for a lasting truce "has yet to take shape."
US and Iranian officials say it could eventually deliver substantial economic benefits to Iran by lifting sanctions, unfreezing foreign assets and setting up a $300 billion reconstruction fund, paid for by neighbouring Gulf states, which host US military bases.
US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iran would have to satisfy US demands never to build a nuclear weapon and cut off support for militias like Hezbollah in Lebanon in order to get those benefits.
While the latest agreement could lift Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, that only restores the prewar status quo, and shippers say traffic will only restart once they are satisfied they can transit safely.
The chief executive of Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T, a shipping giant with a fleet of more than 900 vessels including tankers, told the Financial Times that shipowners would not sail through the Strait of Hormuz until they were confident the US-Iran deal was "material".